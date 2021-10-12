News

trailer of the film with Glenn Close and Mila Kunis

An official trailer of Four Good Days, a true story drama that follows 31-year-old Molly, played by a surprising Mila Kunis, as she tries to break free from an addiction after 15 failed attempts, reconnecting along the harrowing journey with the woman whose heart she broke, her mother. Deb, played by an amazing Glenn Close, who as she embarks on an extraordinarily intense journey with Molly, has the hope that a relationship of trust with her daughter can be rebuilt.

The official plot:

On a thrilling journey based on a true story written for the Washington Post by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly enlists the help of her estranged mother Deb to fight a fierce battle against the demons that have turned her back on. life. Despite all she has learned in a decade of disappointment, pain and anger, Deb embarks on a final attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction.

The cast of the film is completed by Stephen Root, Carla Gallo, Michael Hyatt, Violet Brinson, Chad Lindberg, Joshua Leonard, Rebecca Field, Gloria Garayua, Gabriela Flores, Carlos Lacamara, Mandy June Turpin, Sam Hennings, Nicholas Oteri and Kim Delgado.


“Four Good Days” is directed by acclaimed Colombian director Rodrigo García, son of the famous writer Gabriel García Márquez who returns to direct Glenn Close after Albert Nobbs. Other directorial credits include The things I know about her, 9 women’s lives And Last Days in the Desert. Garcia directs from a script he wrote with Eli Saslow, author of the original 2016 article, “How’s Amanda? A story of truth, lies and an American addiction, ”on which the film is based. “Four Good Days” premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and will debut in the United States in select theaters beginning April 30.

Source: YouTube

