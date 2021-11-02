trailer of the PC version with RTX On – Nerd4.life

A few weeks after the launch of Battlefield 2042, Nvidia has released a new official trailer which showcases the potential of PC version and exclusive technologies of the RTX series, namely ray tracing, DLSS and Nvidia Reflex.

The movie therefore shows the muscles of the PC version by offering a mix of highly spectacular sequences and gameplay created with the video cards of the 3000 RTX series. All while reminding us that the game will support ray tracing as well Nvidia DLSS to improve performance and Nvidia Reflex to minimize input lag.

We remind you that Battlefield 2042 will be available from November 19 for PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, with Early Access starting as early as November 12, thus allowing players to join the multiplayer fray a week before launch.

A few days ago EA and DICE released a new Battlefield 2042 gameplay video that offers a taste of the Rebirth, Drift and Abandoned maps, as well as a video featuring the last five of the ten Specialists that will be available at the game’s launch.