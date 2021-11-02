Tech

trailer of the PC version with RTX On – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 57 1 minute read

A few weeks after the launch of Battlefield 2042, Nvidia has released a new official trailer which showcases the potential of PC version and exclusive technologies of the RTX series, namely ray tracing, DLSS and Nvidia Reflex.

The movie therefore shows the muscles of the PC version by offering a mix of highly spectacular sequences and gameplay created with the video cards of the 3000 RTX series. All while reminding us that the game will support ray tracing as well Nvidia DLSS to improve performance and Nvidia Reflex to minimize input lag.

We remind you that Battlefield 2042 will be available from November 19 for PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, with Early Access starting as early as November 12, thus allowing players to join the multiplayer fray a week before launch.

A few days ago EA and DICE released a new Battlefield 2042 gameplay video that offers a taste of the Rebirth, Drift and Abandoned maps, as well as a video featuring the last five of the ten Specialists that will be available at the game’s launch.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 57 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Capcom, Xbox sales significantly lower than PlayStation and Switch in 2020 – Nerd4.life

7 hours ago

Here are the first photos of Intel Arc Alchemist

12 hours ago

Alfa Romeo Tonale, first details on the interior – Mondo Auto

17 hours ago

Into the pit, review – Nerd4.life

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button