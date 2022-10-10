Trailer of The Son, the new family drama from the director of The Father with Hugh Jackman

After delighting ourselves with the masterful movie The father, the Oscar-winning director Florian Zeller come back with The sona new family drama that had its world premiere at the last Venice Film Festival.

To whet your appetite, the official trailer for The Sonwhich you can take a look at through the video that we leave you below.

A new family drama with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in the lead

VIDEO Trailer of The Son, the new from the director of The Father with Hugh Jackman

The plot of the movie follows the story of a family as it falls apart and tries to come back together. A couple of years after his parents’ divorce, 17-year-old Nicholas no longer feels like he can stay with his mother, Kate, so he moves in with his father Peter and his new partner. This one, Beth.

Juggling work, his and Beth’s new baby, and the offer of his dream job in Washington, Peter tries to care for Nicholas as he wishes his own father had cared for him. But in looking to the past to right his wrongs, Peter loses sight of how to hold on to Nicholas in the present..

The cast of The Son includes actors of the caliber of Hugh Jackman (Deadpool 3, Reminiscence, The Swindle), Laura Dern (Jurassic World: Dominion, Marriage Story, Little Women), vanessa kirby (Mission Impossible: Death Sentence. Part One, Fragments of a Woman, The World to Come) and Anthony Hopkins (The Father, The Two Popes, Armageddon Time).

Completing the cast are Zen McGrath, William Hope, Akie Kotabe, Danielle Lewis, Nancy Baldwin, Reza Diako, Julia Westcott-Hutton, Rene Costa, Kenny-Lee Mbanefo, Patrice Bevans, Hugh Quarshie, Joakim Skarli, Isaura Barbé-Brown and Erick Hayden. .

Produced by Embankment Films, Film4 Productions, See-Saw Films, Ciné@, Ingenious Media and Orange Studio, the film The Son will be released in theaters on March 10, 2023. Meanwhile, here are some of the best drama movies in the history of cinema.