trailer, plot, Amazon Prime Video movie previews

On January 14, 2022, it arrives exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Hotel Transylvania 4 aka Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange, the latest chapter in the animated comedy series launched in 2012 by director and animator Genndy Tartakovsky. This time Drac and his family will find themselves grappling with an experiment that goes wrong and turns the world of monsters and humans upside down.

Plot and cast

The official plot: Drac and his friends are back, like you’ve never seen them before! In this new adventure, Drac must face the most terrifying undertaking ever. A mysterious Van Helsing artifact goes out of control, Drac and his group are transformed into humans as Johnny takes on the form of a monster. Drac, stripped of his powers, and Johnny, happy with his new monster life, team up to find a solution before it’s too late. With the help of Mavis and the hilarious group of ‘humans’ led by Drac, the goal is to get everyone back to their original appearance before the transformation becomes permanent.

Selena Gomez returns to reprise the role of Mavis, the daughter of Dracula who will not have the usual voice of Adam Sandler, replaced by Brian Hull; in the Italian edition the vosi are by Claudio Bisio and Cristiana Capotondi. The cast also includes Adam Sandberg as Jonathan, husband of Mavis and son-in-law of Dracula, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Fran Drescher and David Spade.

Hotel Transylvania – trailers and videos

First official Italian trailer released on May 17, 2021

Second official Italian trailer released on December 8, 2021

Curiosity

First Hotel Transylvania film in the series not to be directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and first in the franchise to have a co-director.

The film is co-directed by newcomers Derek Drymon & Jennifer Kluska, the latter longtime screenwriter of the “SpongeBob” franchise. Drymon and Kluska directed the short film together Monstrous Pups: A short film of Hotel Transylvania.

“Hotel Transylvania 4” is written by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky from a story by Genndy Tartakovsky based on characters created by Todd Durham.

The first Hotel Transylvania film in the series not to have Kevin James as Frankenstein (voiced by Brad Abrell).

Jim Carrey was considered to replace Kevin James as the voice of Frankenstein before Brad Abrell was confirmed.

The first Hotel Transylvania film in the series not to feature Adam Sandler as Dracula. Dracula is voiced by Brian Hull who also voiced the character in Monstrous Pups: A Hotel Transylvania Short (2021).

Steve Carell was considered to replace Adam Sandler as the voice of Dracula before Brian Hull was confirmed.

First film exclusively for Sony Pictures Animation’s Amazon Studios and second for Columbia Pictures.

Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange will be released 10 years after the original Hotel Transylvania (2012).

The first Hotel Transylvania film to be released by a distributor other than Sony Pictures Releasing, as the rights were sold to Amazon Studios in August 2021.

Not counting prequel, midquel or spin-off, Hotel Transylvania (2012) is the fourth animated film franchise released in theaters to have at least four episodes, after Shrek (2001), The ice Age (2002) and Toy Story – The world of toys (1995).

The final seventh chapter of a computer-animated franchise released in theaters later Shrek Forever After (2010), Madagascar 3 – Most wanted in Europe (2012), The Ice Age – On a collision course (2016), Cars 3 (2017), How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World (2019), and Toy Story 4 (2019).

All four Hotel Transylvania films came out the same year as a Pixar film starring a female lead. Hotel Transylvania (2012) was released the same year as Rebel: The Brave (2012), Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) was released the same year as Inside Out (2015), Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monstrous vacation (2018) was released the same year as The Incredibles 2 (2018), and this film will be released the same year as Red (2022).

Not to mention the direct-to-video sequels of Boog & Elliot – On the hunt for friends (2006) and Surf’s Up (2007), as well as The Smurfs – Journey to the secret forest (2017), this is the fifth time in an animated film released in theaters by Sony Pictures Animation where the characters had been reassigned, in this case with Dracula, Frankenstein and Tinkles, the first was Cloudy with a chance of meatballs 2 (2013) with Earl Devereaux, Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) with Murray the Mummy, Hotel Transylvania 3 – A Monstrous Vacation (2018) with Blobby and Angry Birds 2 – Enemies friends forever (2019) with Terrence, Jay and Brad.

Hotel Transylvania – The franchise

Hotel Transylvania is a multimedia franchise created by comedy writer Todd Durham. It consists of three feature films, one direct-to-video film, three graphic novels and three short films produced by Sony Pictures Animation, as well as an animated TV series broadcast on the Disney Channel and several video games. The films received positive reviews from critics and grossed over $ 1.3 billion worldwide for a total production budget of $ 245 million. The series focuses on the adventures of the monsters who reside at the Hotel Transylvania, a plaza hotel where monsters can relax and get away from humans due to fear of persecution. Many of the main characters are loosely based or parodies of the iconic monsters from Universal films.

FEATURE FILMS

Hotel Transylvania (2012) by Genndy Tartakovsky

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) by Genndy Tartakovsky

Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monstrous vacation by by Genndy Tartakovsky

Hotel Transylvania – A monstrous exchange (2022) by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska

SHORT FILMS

Goodnight Mr. Foot (2012) written and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky is animated in the style of Bob Clampett, Tex Avery and Chuck Jones. Tartakovsky created the short in four weeks during the final stages of production of the first Hotel Transylvania. The short stars Bigfoot (who had a silent role in Hotel Transylvania). Set before the events of the film Hotel Transylvania, the short film stars Bigfoot, whose rest at the monster hotel is constantly disturbed by an over-enthusiastic witch.

Puppy! (2017) written and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky was screened in theaters together with the film Emoji – Turn on the emotions. The short stars Dennis (voiced by Asher Blinkoff) of Hotel Transylvania 2, with additional voices from Selena Gomez, who reprises the role of Mavis, Andy Samberg as Johnny and Adam Sandler as Dracula. When Dennis convinces Dracula to let him keep a monstrous sized puppy named Tinkles, the entire hotel will have to cope with the newcomer.

Monstrous Pups: A short film of Hotel Transylvania (2021) is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, written by Kluska, produced by Christian Roedel and with Brian Hull replacing Adam Sandler as the voice of Dracula.

THE TV SERIES

Hotel Transylvania – The Series is an animated television series produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Nelvana in association with Corus Entertainment. It is based on and serves as a prequel to the film Hotel Transylvania (2012), set four years before the events of the first film and centers on the activities of a teenage Mavis (114/115 years old) and her best friends at the Hotel Transylvania while Dracula is at the Council of Vampires. The series consists of two seasons of 52 episodes plus four short films (Summer Vacation, Drac Be Trippin ‘, Who’s the Boss, Ballad of Mavis) which aired from 2017 to 2021.

VIDEO GAMES

A social game based on the movie, titled Hotel Transylvania Social Game was released by Sony Pictures Interactive on August 15, 2012. The game allows players to create their own Hotel Transylvania, where they have to take care of the hotel guests. Another video game, titled Hotel Transylvania, developed by WayForward Technologies and published by GameMill Entertainment, was released on September 18, 2012 for the Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. A mobile game, titled Hotel Transylvania Dash, developed by Sony Pictures Consumer Products Inc. and PlayFirst, was released on the iTunes App Store on September 20, 2012. The game is a variation of “Hotel Dash” and features the film’s art and characters. A mobile app for digital storybooks, titled Hotel Transylvania BooClips Deluxe, developed by Castle Builders and Sony Pictures Animation, has been released on the iTunes App Store, Nook Store, Google Play for Android, iBookstore, Microsoft’s Metro and for PC and Mac via BooClips. A third video game based on “Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monstrous vacation” from the title Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard, published by Outright Games, was released on July 13, 2018. A video game based on the franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, developed by Drakhar Studio and published by Outright Games, was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in October 2021.

The soundtrack

The original music of “Hotel Transylvania 4” is by the composer and singer Mark Mothersbaugh, known as founder, singer and keyboardist of the band Devo. Mothersbaugh in addition to having music for the previous three films of Hotel Transylvania has also edited the soundtracks of the TV series and films of the Rugrats, of the video games of the series The Sims and animated films Raining meat balls, The Lego Movie, Lego Ninjago: The Movie, The Croods 2 – A new era and the recent The Mitchells against the machines.

