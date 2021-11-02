trailer, plot and previews on the Disney Plus movie
2022 will mark the return of the evil and hilarious Sanderson Sisters in the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 which will be previewed and exclusively on Disney +. The film marks the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson witches directed by director Anne Fletcher (I Want a Life Shaped Like Me) from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo (Young Rock, Workaholics).
Plot and cast
The official plot: It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Candle from the Black Flame and resurrected the seventeenth-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are still seeking revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to figure out how to stop ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on Halloween.
Hocus Pocus 2 sees the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, respectively, and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. The cast also includes Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake) and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) who will respectively star as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, the three high schoolers responsible for the return of the three witches. The supporting cast also includes comedians Sam Richardson of Veep and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso in unknown roles. Arrested Development’s Tony Hale plays Jefry Traske, the mayor of Salem. The cast is completed by Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, Juju Journey Brener, Jay Silva and Nina Kitchen.
Hocus Pocus 2 – trailer and video
First teaser trailer released on October 31, 2021
The original Hocus Pocus
the original Hocus Pocus released in 1993 and meanwhile becoming a Halloween classic featured Bette Midler as a witch named Winifred Sanderson, along with her sisters Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), who after being executed in 1693, they return to a modern Salem, Massachusetts, close to Halloween thanks to an unsuspecting teenager (Omri Katz) who involuntarily brings them back to life. At the time of its release, “Hocus Pocus” was a blockbuster and divided critics, luckily the years have done justice to a little gem of family entertainment.
Producer David Kirschner recounted in an interview how he came up with the idea for the film: one night he and his young daughter were sitting outside and his neighbor’s black cat walked away. Kirschner made up the story of how the cat was actually a boy, turned into a feline three hundred years earlier by three witches.
“Hocus Pocus” originated as a screenplay by Mick Garris, which was acquired by Walt Disney Pictures in 1984. The working title of the film was Disney’s Halloween House and it was much darker and more frightening and its protagonists were all twelve years old. Garris and Kirschner introduced him to Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, the director at the time saw Disney as a competitor to his Amblin in the family film market and therefore refused to co-produce a film with his “rival”.
Various rewrites have been made to the script to make the film more comical and have turned two of its young leads into teenagers; however production was stalled several times until 1992, when Bette Midler expressed interest in the script and the project gained momentum. Leonardo DiCaprio was originally offered the lead role of Max, but the actor declined in order to star in Happy birthday Mr. Grape. Principal shooting began on October 12, 1992 and concluded on February 10, 1993.
Curiosity
- “Hocus Pocus 2” will bring back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles as the three Sanderson sisters, but as of April 2021 there have been no reports of whether any of the other original stars from the first film will be on board. Billy Butcherson actor Doug Jones had previously expressed his interest in returning, as did Thora Birch, who played Dani Dennison. On Halloween 2021 Doug Jones officially joined the cast in the punches of Billy Butcherson.
- The cast of Hocus Pocus returned together for a special virtual reunion in October 2020, hosted by Bette Midler, to benefit the New York Restoration Project, a non-profit organization that has planted trees, renovated gardens, restored parks and transformed open spaces for communities in the five boroughs of New York. The unique event has only been made available to fans who have purchased tickets. The original Sanderson sisters, Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, were all in attendance at the hour-long virtual event, as were Thora Birch, who played Dani in the film, and her older brother on screen, Omri Katz, who played Max. The event was also attended by Bella Hadid, Meryl Streep, John Stamos, Mariah Carey, Jamie Lee Curtis, George Lopez, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, Todrick Hall, Doug Jones Elvira, John Stamos, Glenn Close and Billy Crystal.
- In April 2021 it was reported that “Hocus Pocus 2” was moving forward with a new director at the helm. Previously, it was reported that Adam Shankman was on board to direct the highly anticipated sequel for Disney +, using a script written by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics). A new report from The DisInsider revealed that Shankman had been replaced by choreographer and director Anne Fletcher and that Disney wanted him at the helm of the sequel instead. As if by magic 2 aka Disenchanted. Fletcher’s credits include classic romance 27 times blank And Blackmail of love, the action comedy Escape in stiletto heels and the delicious I want a life shaped like me of Netflix starring Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston.
- “I am extremely excited to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as ‘Hocus Pocus’,” said director Anne Fletcher. “Fans all over the world have embraced these characters and made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow. But how lucky am I to be returning to Disney with these three extraordinarily talented women in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new cast additions? ”.
- The original film was actually shot between Salem and Marblehead, Massachusetts, while Hocus Pocus 2 is being filmed in Rhode Island. Production is currently underway in Providence and surrounding areas, with shooting scheduled until December. Rhode Island may not have participated in the hysteria generated around witchcraft, but it has its fair share of historical events that have left their mark on this small state’s supernatural history. A story of alleged vampirism that happened in Rhode Island, which would have involved the first American vampire, seems to have inspired the Dracula by Bram Stoker and the story The haunted house by HP Lovecraft. Going back to witchcraft, Dolly Ellen Cole who practiced as a healer in the town of Foster in the early 19th century was suspected of witchcraft, with the townspeople deciding to set her home on fire in the middle of the night and, although Dolly was not home, his daughter was inside and burned to death. Dolly would later seek revenge and apparently her ghost still haunts the town.
- The original music for the film is by John Debney who set the original Hocus Pocus to music and several family films (Elf, Spy Kids, Jimmy Neutron, Prince Charming, Inspector Gadget).