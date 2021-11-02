trailer, plot and previews on the Disney Plus movie

2022 will mark the return of the evil and hilarious Sanderson Sisters in the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 which will be previewed and exclusively on Disney +. The film marks the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson witches directed by director Anne Fletcher (I Want a Life Shaped Like Me) from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo (Young Rock, Workaholics).

Plot and cast

The official plot: It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Candle from the Black Flame and resurrected the seventeenth-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are still seeking revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to figure out how to stop ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on Halloween.

Hocus Pocus 2 sees the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, respectively, and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. The cast also includes Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake) and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) who will respectively star as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, the three high schoolers responsible for the return of the three witches. The supporting cast also includes comedians Sam Richardson of Veep and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso in unknown roles. Arrested Development’s Tony Hale plays Jefry Traske, the mayor of Salem. The cast is completed by Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, Juju Journey Brener, Jay Silva and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 – trailer and video

First teaser trailer released on October 31, 2021

The original Hocus Pocus

the original Hocus Pocus released in 1993 and meanwhile becoming a Halloween classic featured Bette Midler as a witch named Winifred Sanderson, along with her sisters Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), who after being executed in 1693, they return to a modern Salem, Massachusetts, close to Halloween thanks to an unsuspecting teenager (Omri Katz) who involuntarily brings them back to life. At the time of its release, “Hocus Pocus” was a blockbuster and divided critics, luckily the years have done justice to a little gem of family entertainment.

Producer David Kirschner recounted in an interview how he came up with the idea for the film: one night he and his young daughter were sitting outside and his neighbor’s black cat walked away. Kirschner made up the story of how the cat was actually a boy, turned into a feline three hundred years earlier by three witches.

“Hocus Pocus” originated as a screenplay by Mick Garris, which was acquired by Walt Disney Pictures in 1984. The working title of the film was Disney’s Halloween House and it was much darker and more frightening and its protagonists were all twelve years old. Garris and Kirschner introduced him to Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, the director at the time saw Disney as a competitor to his Amblin in the family film market and therefore refused to co-produce a film with his “rival”.

Various rewrites have been made to the script to make the film more comical and have turned two of its young leads into teenagers; however production was stalled several times until 1992, when Bette Midler expressed interest in the script and the project gained momentum. Leonardo DiCaprio was originally offered the lead role of Max, but the actor declined in order to star in Happy birthday Mr. Grape. Principal shooting began on October 12, 1992 and concluded on February 10, 1993.

Curiosity