trailer, plot, cast and previews

On January 14, 2022, it will debut on Apple TV + Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Joel Coen’s new black and white adaptation of one of the best known and most cited Shakespearean tragedies starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the roles of Lord and Lady Macbeth.

Plot and cast

The official plot: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are Lord and Lady Macbeth, protagonists of Joel Coen’s fierce and daring film adaptation, a story of murder, madness, ambition and furious cunning.

The cast of the film also includes Alex Hassell, Bertie Carvel, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Miles Anderson, Matt Helm, Moses Ingram, Kathryn Hunter, Lucas Barker, Stephen Root, Robert Gilbert, Ethan Hutchison, James Udom, Richard Short , Sean Patrick Thomas, Ralph Ineson, Olivia Washington.

Macbeth – trailer and video

First teaser trailer in the original language released on 21 September 2021

Second teaser trailer in original language released on October 17, 2021

Official Italian teaser trailer released on October 28, 2021

Original language teaser trailer released on November 25, 2021

Original language teaser trailer released on December 21, 2021

Final trailer in original language released on January 9, 2022

Curiosity

Joel Coen’s first solo directorial effort. All of his previous films were co-directed with his brother Ethan Coen, although Ethan was not credited as a director until 2004. The Coen brothers co-directed classics such as Arizona Junior (1987), Barton Fink – It happened in Hollywood (1991), Fargo (1996), The Big Lebowski (1998), Brother, where are you? (2000) and It is not a country for old people (2007).

The entire film was shot indoors in a sound studio. Everything was built from scratch. Except for one element of the film’s last take, there isn’t a single external take.

Shot in 36 days, which was the shortest production Joel Coen has ever made. Most of the filming was completed several months after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Frances McDormand previously played Lady Macbeth in a 2016 Berkeley Rep production (also starring Conleth Hill as Macbeth and directed by Daniel J. Sullivan). Denzel Washington has never been in a previous production of Macbeth, but has appeared in numerous other Shakespeare plays, including Coriolano, Richard III, Julius Caesar And Much ado about nothing (1993).

“Macbeth” marks the ninth collaboration between director Joel Coen and his wife Frances McDormand.

The film was shot completely in black and white.

To give the film a “disconnected from reality” aspect, the entire production was shot on set.

Denzel Washington previously starred in Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing (1993).

The film had its world premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival on September 24, 2021.

In April 2021, Rudin resigned from the position of producer following allegations of sexual abuse.

“Macbeth” is one of former President Barack Obama’s 14 favorite films of 2021.

Filming began in Los Angeles on February 7, 2020.

Joel Coen, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are all Oscar winners.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were supposed to star in the film. In November, Brendan Gleeson and Corey Hawkins began negotiations to join the cast. Both were confirmed in January 2020, along with the addition of Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Ralph Ineson to the cast.

Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter and Harry Melling and Ralph Inneson have all appeared in the Harry Potter films.

Denzel Washington and Brendan Gleeson have already starred together in Safe House – Nobody is safe (2012).

Macbeth in the cinema

For the plot Shakespeare freely drew inspiration from Raphael Holinshed’s historical account of King Macbeth of Scotland and that of the Scottish philosopher Ettore Boethius. The opera version of this tragedy is also very popular, set to music by Verdi on a libretto by Francesco Maria Piave (1847, first version; 1865, second version).

Lord Macbeth in various versions and reinterpretations was played by Orson Welles, Toshirō Mifune, John Turturro, Sam Worthington and Michael Fassbender. In Macbeth Neo Film Opera, a symbiosis between cinema, opera and theater with music by Giuseppe Verdi, Macbeth is a woman played by Susanna Costaglione.

Macbeth, by Orson Welles (1948)

Throne of blood, by Akira Kurosawa (1957)

Macbeth, by Paul Almond (1961)

Macbeth, directed by Roman Polański (1971)

Macbeth, directed by Franco Enriquez (1975)

A Performance of Macbeth, directed by Philip Casson (1979)

Macbeth, by Béla Tarr (1982)

Honour men, by William Reilly (1990)

Macbeth, by Bryan Enk (2003)

Macbeth – The tragedy of ambition, by Geoffrey Wright (2006)

Macbeth, directed by Justin Kurzel (2015)

Macbeth Neo Film Opera, directed by Daniele Campea (2017)

The soundtrack

The original music of the American composer Carter Burwell (Mr. Holmes – The mystery of the unsolved case, Not a country for old men, In the land of the wild creatures).

(Mr. Holmes – The mystery of the unsolved case, Not a country for old men, In the land of the wild creatures). Burwell said that to make sure his score didn’t cover the classic Shakespearean text, he employed cello and bass in the lowest two octaves and added that he and Coen were driven by the natural rhythm of the Bard’s work.

Carter Burwell spoke to the Deadline site about Macbeth’s soundtrack and how it is very different from his other compositions for the Coen brothers who usually reserve a specific space for music in their scripts: “They usually write scripts with a space reserved for me to work with – with Shakespeare he didn’t. It is very dense with dialogue. Joel actually made the film to run fast. There wasn’t much room just for the music… Joel had written this sense of rhythm right into the script, the rhythms he gets with drops of water or blood or even hallucinations from Lady Macbeth when she hears things beating in the castle. We spent a lot of time figuring out how to integrate it with music ”.

