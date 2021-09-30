trailer, plot, cast and previews of the animated film

Universal Pictures will hit theaters on December 23 Sing 2, a new chapter in the Illumination Entertainment animated franchise. After the success of the original with $ 632 million grossed worldwide, the koala Buster Moon played by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and his new cast plan a new show featuring the lion and rock legend Clay Calloway voiced by Bono of U2. .

Cast and plot

The official plot: Packed with big dreams and spectacular hit songs, the film tells the story of the koala Buster Moon and other great animal stars, ready for their most dazzling and extravagant stage performance in the glamorous capital of entertainment. There’s only one hitch: they first have to convince the world’s loneliest rock star, played by legendary music icon Bono, to join them on his animated feature debut. The ambitious koala, however, has a bigger dream: to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City! Without acquaintance, Buster and his friends must sneak into the celebrated offices of Crystal Entertainment, led by ruthless wolf tycoon Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale). In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter comes up with a bizarre idea that Buster quickly accepts: in their new show there will be a rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway (Bono). The problem is that the koala has never met Clay, an artist who moved away from the world of music more than ten years ago after the disappearance of his wife. As Gunter helps Buster come up with a theatrical masterpiece, amid the growing pressures and threats of Mr. Crystal, the koala embarks on a quest to find Clay and convince him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster’s big dream becomes a thrilling reminder of the great power that music has to heal even a broken heart.

Sing 2 introduces new characters played by music stars Bono, Pharrell Williams and Halsey, Black Panther actress Letitia Wright and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. Together with the protagonist Buster (with the voice of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey), the piglet Rosita (with the voice of the Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon), the rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), the judicious gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), the shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, the extraordinary provocative pig Gunter (Nick Kroll) have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit.

Sing 2 – trailer and video

Official Italian trailer released on June 24, 2021

Official Italian TV spot published on 30 July 2021

Curiosity

“Sing 2” is written and directed by director Garth Jennings in his second direction after directing the original “Sing” his debut film. Jennings is a music video director who boasts collaborations with Radiohead, Vampire Weekend, Radiohead, REM, Beck and Robin Williams.

Sing 2 is the third animated film for Matthew McConaughey, after Kubo and the magic sword (2016) and Sing (2016), both released in 2016.

The film is Illumination’s eleventh feature film and third Illumination film without human characters, following Sing (2016) and The Grinch (2018).

Lone rock star Clay Calloway is voiced by U2 frontman Bono.

Universal’s tenth animated sequel, later Fievel conquers the West (1991), Despicable Me 2 (2013), Despicable Me 3 (2017), How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World (2019), The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019), Trolls World Tour 2 (2020), The Croods 2 – A new era (2020), Spirit Untamed (2021) and Baby Boss 2 (2021).

The first animated feature film by Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Chelsea Peretti and Bono.

Nick Kroll’s sixth animated film, later Sausage Party – Secret life of a sausage (2016), Sing (2016), Captain Underpants (2017), The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) e The Addams family (2019).

The fourth time as a voice actor for Bobby Cannavale in an animated film released in theaters, after Nut Job 2: All great fun (2017), Ferdinand (2017) and Tom & Jerry (2021), the last of which also came out in 2021.

Reese Witherspoon’s third animated film, later Monsters against aliens (2009) and Sing (2016).

Universal’s ninth computer animation sequel, following Despicable Me 2 (2013), Despicable Me 3 (2017), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019), The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019), Trolls World Tour 2 ( 2020), The Croods 2 – A New Era (2020), Spirit Untamed (2021) and Baby Boss 2 (2021).

Universal’s sixth animated film with no human characters, later In search of the enchanted valley (1988), The idle pirates (2008), Sing (2016), The Grinch (2018) and Trolls World Tour 2 (2020).

Eric André (Elwood) and Jim Cummings (the mafia bears from the first film) were both in an incarnation of The Lion King as Ed / Azizi the hyena. Cummings voiced him in the 1994 animated original where he was called Ed, while André voiced him in the 2019 live-action reboot where he was called Azizi.

The film marks Eric André’s third time as a voice actor in a feature film, after The Lion King (2019) and The Mitchells against the machines (2021), as well as his second fully animated feature film.

Seth Macfarlane does not reprise the role of Mike the mouse in Sing 2 due to other commitments.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri with Paul Ashdown, Janet Healy, Robert Taylor and Nathalie Vancauwenberghe.

The soundtrack

The original music of the film is by the composer Joby Talbot (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, My Life is a Disaster, Body Thieves – Burke & Hare). Talbot began writing and performing in the early 1990s, joining Neil Hannon in the British pop phenomenon “The Divine Comedy”.

The Sing 2 soundtrack combines a variety of rock classics and pop hits, including songs including "There's Nothing Holdin 'Me Back" by Shawn Mendes, "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys, "Chop Suey!" from system of a Down.

Photos and posters