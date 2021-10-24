trailer, plot, cast and previews

Curiosity From Resident Evil to Borderlands: 20 movies coming and in development based on video games

In February 2022 Sony Pictures brings to theaters Uncharted, the first film adaptation based on the hugely popular video game series focusing on the adventurer named Nathan Drake. The development of “Uncharted” has been really troubled with the succession of directors who have abandoned along the way for various reasons, from the creative differences to the excessive length of development. Originally there was David O. Russel (The Bright Side, American Hustle) directing with Mark Wahlberg nominated for the role of Nathan Drake. Things have changed a lot since then and the project has meanwhile become an origin story for the beloved treasure hunter played as a teenager by Tom Holland, better known as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this latest version, Mark Wahlberg is back but has undergone a re-casting becoming Victor “Sully” Sullivan, friend, companion of adventures and mentor of Drake.

Plot and cast

The official plot: Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

The cast is completed by antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick.

Uncharted – trailers and videos

First official Italian trailer released on 21 October 2021

Curiosity

“Uncharted” is directed by the American Ruben Fleischer, former director of Welcome to Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less, Gangster Squad, Venom And Zombieland – Double hit. The script is by Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway from a story by Rafe Judkins based on Naughty Dog’s PlayStation video game.

In the early stages of production, Mark Wahlberg, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were all slated for the film with David O’Russell directing. All three and the director have since abandoned the project. Wahlberg would later be cast in the role of Sully.

Nathan Fillion has shown interest in the role by stating, “I think every actor I know wants to have an action hero role, their Indiana Jones. I think this would be good for me ”. Fillion later played Nathan Drake in the short Uncharted: Live Action Fan Film (2018), for which he garnered very positive feedback from fans of the games. However, that film was neither authorized nor approved by Naughty Dog or Sony.

Chris Pratt was offered Nathan Drake, but he turned down the role. However Tom Holland wanted Pratt to play Sully.

The film is Sony PlayStation Productions’ first feature film production.

The film was originally scheduled for release on June 10, 2016. On August 5, 2015, Sony Pictures Entertainment postponed the film’s release date to June 30, 2017. The release was then postponed to December 18, 2020. The film was again postponed to July 16, 2021, due to the interruption of production due to the Covid-19 pandemic after only one day of filming in Berlin.

After filming was over, Tom Holland began filming Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) a few days after finishing his work on “Uncharted”.

(2021) a few days after finishing his work on “Uncharted”. The film will serve as a video game prequel.

On August 5, 2020, Antonio Banderas temporarily left production after testing positive for COVID-19. It recovered on August 26, 2020, returning to production shortly after.

Mark Wahlberg said in an interview that he only signed up for one movie.

The studio chose Seth Gordon to direct, but Gordon left due to creative differences.

The film took inspiration from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016), the favorite video game in the Tom Holland series.

Bryan Cranston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson were all considered for Sully before the role went to Mark Wahlberg.

Speaking of Wahlberg’s casting as Sully, anyone who has played Uncharted video games will not fail to notice that the Transformers actor is physically very different from the video game character. and in this regard, Nolan North, voice actor and official voice of Nathan Drake in video games (the Italian voice is by Matteo Zanotti) intervened: “I think that the fact that they will [The Last of Us] a TV series is much better than making any movie. I think having the guy who made Chernobyl is like the damn elephant in the room you need to get things right. I’m more excited about this – I have to be honest – than the Uncharted movie. I love Mark Wahlberg but I don’t see him as Sully. I just don’t see him as Sully. “

Zachary Levi wanted to play Nathan Drake in case Tom Holland didn’t work the part.

Naughty Dog has contacted Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg several times to write the script. They declined, saying it would be just another Indiana Jones movie.

With rumors of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as one of the names pitched at Sony for the lead role and a subsequent “selfie” tweeted by the actor in the studios, the rumors took shape as news of the production moved to a Vancouver location . Ackles had a contract to shoot the eleventh season of Supernatural (2005) in Vancouver, leaving some fans wondering if he would do Nathan Drake’s double duty on a reduced schedule like Dean Winchester.

Joe Flanigan of Stargate Atlantis (2004) tweeted that he was interested in the role: “I’d love to play Nathan Drake! And I’m also damn good at playing! ”.

Travis Knight (Bumblebee) had been tasked with directing the film, but later dropped out due to scheduling issues.

Mark Wahlberg compared the film to Indiana Jones and The Thomas Crown case with elements of heist movie and adventure movie.

The first Naughty Dog video game to receive cinematic treatment. HBO then announced a television adaptation of another Naughty Dog game, The Last of Us (2013).

Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) was hired to direct the film, but then decided to abandon the project.

During the video game review Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune (2007) on the Totally Rad Show in 2007, Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) said he wanted to make this film. In January 2019 it was announced that he would direct the film, but in August 2019 he abandoned the film for unknown reasons.

Neil Berger was originally hired to replace David O’Russell as a director but dropped out to work on Divergent (2014).

Fans at one point started a campaign to have Brett Dalton (the Grant Ward of Agents of SHIELD) as Drake with the hashtag #BrettforNate.

The fan film with Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion, the Nathan Drake that video game fans would have liked to star in live-action, shot an unofficial live-action short for Uncharted in 2018. Fillion collaborated with director Allan Ungar both as the lead and producer of this fan film. In addition to Fillion, the short features Stephen Lang as Sully, Geno Segers as Diego, Mircea Monroe as Elena and Ernie Reyes Jr. as El Tigre.

Regarding this fifteen-minute short, Canadian director Allan Ungar said: “I have been a huge fan of the saga from the beginning in 2007. I was still in school but I remember thinking that this saga would change both the gaming landscape and the way to perceive this type of storytelling. While the parts were always fun and creative, what really caught me was the importance of the character and the story. You were able to take on the role of someone who represented everything we love in heroes, including flaws. Over the years I have always thought that if Uncharted was adapted into a movie or TV series, only an actor could play it. It seems you weren’t the only one who thought so. “

The official video game

Uncharted is an action-adventure game series developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation consoles. The series has been widely recognized by critics for raising the standards of single player video games and providing gamers with an enjoyable cinematic gaming experience. The main game series follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels around the world where he uncovers mysteries and uncovers relics that become clues to the hunt. The main series debuts with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune (2007) and continues with the sequels Uncharted 2: Lair of Thieves (2009), Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (2011), Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016), to which are added the prequel Uncharted: The Golden Abyss, (2011), the spin-offs Uncharted: Fight for Fortune (2012) and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017) and the puzzle game Uncharted: Fortune Hunter (2016). The series was also a commercial success with over 41 million units sold, making “Uncharted” one of the best-selling video game series of all time. Uncharted has often been compared to action and adventure films produced by Hollywood, so a film adaptation was at least a must given the very fitting concept of the source material.

Photos and videos from social media

