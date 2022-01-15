trailer, plot, cast, photos and HBO Max movie previews

Movie The Batman: new images of the Batcave and all the previews on the reboot with Robert Pattinson

By 2022 we will be able to see the superhero in a feature film made for HBO Max Batgirl in a new DC Extended Universe movie (UEDC) so not connected, at least for the moment, to the reboot The Batman with Robert Pattinson, but with the introduction of the Multiverse in the film The Flash the crossover options will expand considerably. The new Barbara Gordon is played by singer and actress Leslie Grace, in her second film role after the musical In the Heights – Dreaming in New York. Directed by “Batgirl” the duo Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) who direct from a screenplay by Christina Hodson (The Flash, Birds of Prey).

Plot and cast

An official “Batgirl” storyline has not been released at the moment, but we do know that the Gotham City superhero will be joined by a high-profile cast that will include JK Simmons again as Commissioner James Gordon, father of Batgirl and ally of Batman, Brendan Fraser than after Cliff Steele / Robotman from the tv series Doom Patrol will take on the role of arsonist super-villain Firefly. Another surprise announced last December, in “Batgirl” there will also be Michael Keaton in the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman role that the actor had already reprized in “The Flash”. Other cast members confirmed Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai in unspecified roles.

Curiosity

Barbara Gordon will be the Batgirl of the film and will use the DC Comics “New 52” version of the character as a starting point.

The character Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon, who fought crime as the costumed heroine Batgirl, was conceived by William Dozier, producer of the 1966 Batman television series. tv series, but in the number 359 of Detective Comics (cover dated January 1967) written by Gardner Fox, drawn by Carmine Infantino, edited by Julius Schwartz. Her television debut was in the first episode of the third season of the Batman series, played by actress Yvonne Craig.

Joss Whedon was originally assigned to direct the film. Had he stayed, he would have been the fourth person to direct both a DC movie and a Marvel movie, having previously directed The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). The first is Stephen Norrington, who directed Blade (1998) and The legend of the extraordinary men (2003). The second is Bryan Singer, who directed Superman Returns (2006) and four X-Men films. The third is James Gunn, who directed The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission (2021) and two Guardians of the Galaxy films (soon to be three).

Karen Gillan Lindsey Morgan and Alycia Debnam-Carey were all interested in playing Batgirl. Gillan has stated not only that he wants to play Batgirl, but he also wanted to direct the film. Gillan is known for her roles as Amy Pond on the TV series Doctor Who, of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and of Ruby Roundhouse in the films Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle And Jumanji: The Next Level.

Sylvester Stallone was originally in talks to play the antagonist Firefly, but a deal could not be reached. The role was then offered to Brendan Fraser who quickly accepted the role. Fraser who is on his second DC character following his role as Cliff Steele / Robotman in the tv series Doom Patrol celebrated his 53rd birthday on the first day on set.

Director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive) has expressed interest in directing the Batgirl film.

Leslie Grace is the first Hispanic actress to play Batgirl and the third Hispanic (Dominican American) actress to join the DC Extended Universe (UEDC) after Sasha Calle (Colombian-American) in The Flash (2022) as Supergirl and Rachel Zegler (also Colombian-American, also half Polish) in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023).

This will be the first UEDC film to premiere and exclusively on HBO Max.

Alicia Silverstone, who played Batgirl in Batman & Robin (1997), stated that she would like to play the character again.

Kate Speak (Knights of the Damned – The Dragon Awakens) campaigned for the role of Batgirl with the hashtag #katedaviesforbatgirl.

This is the first UEDC female superhero film after the Wonder Woman movies.

Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City), Zoey Deutch (Before Tomorrow), Leslie Grace (Dreaming in New York – In the Heights) and Haley Lu Richardson (A meter away from you) all auditioned for the role of Batgirl, with Richardson and Grace being the top two pole position contenders before the role went to Grace.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed interest in playing Batgirl. The Indian model, actress and singer and winner of the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant starred in the remake Baywatch with The Rock and recently Matrix Resurrections.

Amber Myers who played Batgirl in the fan film Batgirl: Year of the Birds and we’ll see in the new Predator movie (Prey) coming to Hulu later this year, she campaigned on social media to play Batgirl.

The studio initially wanted a female director for Batigirl before the duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were cast. Bad Boys Forever and two episodes, including the pilot, of the upcoming TV series Ms. Marvel.

Rumor has it the studio wanted Kristen Stewart as the new Batgirl.

Although JK Simmons returns as Commissioner Gordon from the film Justice League (2017), the film may not be in the same continuity as either that film or the “Snyder Cut” version of Justice League (2021). This same ruse, a kind of sequel / soft reboot, was also used in the recent The Suicide Squad – Mission Suicide (2021), where four actors returned to reprise their roles in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad (2016) without however no plot references or connections to Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

The Batgirl of the comics

Batgirl debuts as Betty Kane, created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, in 1961 later replaced by Barbara Gordon in 1967. The character made her debut in the book. Detective Comics n.359 (January 1967) by writer Gardner Fox and artist Carmine Infantino, introduced as the daughter of Police Commissioner James Gordon. Batgirl operates in Gotham City, teaming up with Batman and the original Robin, Dick Grayson, along with other masked vigilantes. The character appeared regularly on Detective Comics, Batman Family and many other books produced by DC up to 1988. That year, Barbara Gordon appeared in Batgirl Special # 1 by Barbara Kesel, in which she retires from fighting crime. She later appeared in Alan Moore’s graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke where, in her civilian identity, she is hit by the Joker and left paraplegic. Although the following year she was reinvented as the computer expert and information broker The Oracle by publisher Kim Yale and writer John Ostrander, her paralysis ignited the debate on the portrayal of women in comics, particularly the violence depicted in comics. confrontations of female characters.

In the 1999 plot “Batman: No Man’s Land,” the character Helena Bertinelli, known as the Slayer, briefly takes on the role of Batgirl until she is stripped of her identity by Batman for violating his strict codes. Within the same storyline, the character of Cassandra Cain is introduced. Daughter of assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva, Cassandra takes on the role of Batgirl under the guidance of Batman and the Oracle. In 2000, she became the first Batgirl to star in a monthly comic book series of the same name, as well as becoming one of the most prominent characters of Asian descent to appear in American comics. The series was canceled in 2006, at which point during the “One Year Later” corporate storyline, she established herself as the antagonist and leader of the League of Assassins. After receiving harsh feedback from readers, she is later brought back to her original concept. However, the character Stephanie Brown, originally known as Spoiler and then Robin, succeeds her as Batgirl after Cassandra Cain quit the role.

Stephanie Brown became the main character of the Batgirl series from 2009 to 2011, before the relaunch of DC’s The New 52 series, which established that Barbara Gordon return to being Batgirl after resuming walking following surgery. Barbara then returned to the role of Oracle with the relaunch line Infinite Frontier in 2020 and currently operates as both Batgirl and Oracle, with Cassandra and Stephanie also playing Batgirl. The Barbara Gordon version of Batgirl has been adapted in various media related to the Batman franchise, including TV, film, animation, video games, and other merchandising.

DC Extended Universe movies

The man of Steel (2013) by Zack Snyder

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) by Zack Snyder

Suicide Squad (2016) by David Ayer

Wonder Woman (2017) by Patty Jenkins

Justice League (2017) by Zack Snyder & Joss Whedon

Aquaman (2018) by James Wan

Shazam! (2019) by David F. Sandberg

Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn (2020) by Cathy Yan

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) by Patty Jenkins

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) by Zack Snyder

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission (2021) by James Gunn

Black Adam (29 July 2022) by Jaume Collet-Serra

The Flash (November 4, 2022) by Andy Muschietti

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16, 2022) by James Wan

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023) by David F. Sandberg

Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023) by Angel Manuel Soto

Official costume photo released January 15, 2022

