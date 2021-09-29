trailer, plot, cast, previews Tyler Rake 2

Netflix has unveiled a short teaser that introduces and announces the sequel Extraction 2, sequel to the action movie Extraction aka Tyler Rake released last year on Netflix. This first teaser does not feature new footage as filming has just begun, but it does confirm that we will see mercenary Tyler Rake in action again.
Cast and plot
The official plot: In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary on the most dangerous mission of his career. But what seems to be lost forever … can still be recovered.
Currently the only confirmed cast member is Chris Hemsworth.
First Italian announcement teaser released on September 29, 2021
Curiosity
- “Extraction 2” is once again directed by stuntman / filmmaker Sam Hargrave, a veteran stuntman and stunt coordinator who made his debut with the first film, having directed a few other shorts previously.
- The screenplay for “Extraction 2” is again written by Joe Russo who wrote the original film based on the graphic novel “Ciudad”.
- The film is produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo for the AGBO production company.
- Director Sam Hargrave as stunt coordinator has collaborated on several Marvel films directed by the Russo brothers: Avengers: Infinity War (stunt coordinator), Avengers: Endgame (stunt coordinator), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Chris Evans / Captain America stunt double), Captain America: Civil War (combat choreographer / stunt coordinator).
- Director Sam Hargrave also starred in the original “Extraction” as Gaetan.
- Last year the Russo brothers stated that in addition to the sequel they hope to develop a series of films set in the world of “Extraction” to explore not just some of the characters introduced in the first film, but to potentially launch a cinematic universe.
- The original “Extraction” told the story of Tyler Rake and Ovi Mahajan (Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal). Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, embarks on the deadliest mining of his career when he is drafted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.
- The original film sparked some controversy in Bangladesh, where it was set. Some Bangladeshi critics and viewers have claimed that the film incorrectly portrays the capital Dhaka and its population, culture and antiquities. It should be noted that although the story is set in Dhaka, the film was mainly shot in other locations such as Thailand and Ahmedabad in India.
- Prior to the confirmation of a sequel, director Sam Hargrave said in an interview about the film’s finale: “We did it in a deliberately ambiguous way, if you watch the film and feel that Tyler’s redemption is completed through sacrifice, then you will see it in a way, with the child honoring it through a vision. Or if you loved the character and his overcoming all odds of surviving is what made the story good for you, then you’ll see Tyler Rake in that picture. Hopefully people will be happy with the ending no matter how they feel about the film along the way. “