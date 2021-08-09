trailer, plot, curiosities and all the previews of the Marvel movie

Curiosity Black Widow: 20 curiosities about the Marvel movie

Marvel and Disney will bring to the big screen Eternals, the new marvel cinematic universe film directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao Nomadland.

“Eternals” brings to the big screen the saga of the “Eternals”, an ancient race of entities that possess vast abilities to manipulate matter and energy. They were present long before the dawn of galactic communities and even Asgardians. They were known for their use of the Infinity Gems. We had a first taste of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy, when the Collector has presented one, recognizable as a Celestial named Eson the Seeker, while wielding the Gem of Power. The Celestials are those who created the Eternals and deviants, evolutionary offshoots of humanity. The Eternals were created by the legendary Jack Kirby in 1976. The Eternals are the result of genetic experiments of the Celestials when the celestials visited Earth five million years ago conducting experiments on the first proto-humanity. The Celestials creating the Humans and two other divergent races: the Eternals immune to the passage of time and immortal and the cruel and warlike Deviants, genetically unstable and monstrously grotesque.

Eternals trailer

First official Italian trailer released on May 24, 2021

Plot and cast

The official plot: An introduction to the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years, reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The exceptional cast assembled for the film includes Richard Madden in the shoes of the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan in the role of the loving and empathetic Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo with cosmic powers, Lauren Ridloff in the shoes of the super fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the brilliant inventor Phastos, SAlma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young but ancient soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan in the shoes of the cold and lonely Druig and Angelina Jolie as the impetuous warrior Thena. Kit Harington he was cast as Dane Whitman.

The Eternals of comics

Following Jack Kirby’s legendary original Marvel series, which spanned the ’40s until the ’60s, the king left the humble House of Ideas to devote himself to other jobs for a period in the super 70s. But after this brief pause, the master returned in 1976, with more wonderful wit and impossible imagination than ever before, to the character he co-created more than 30 years earlier, Captain America, and then a completely new invention… the Eternals. ETERNALS would eventually become known to True Believers around the glittering world as a monument to the unprecedented vision and skill of the greatest Marvel artist ever: A cosmic odyssey that spanned the breadth of time and space, the original series told the story of a race god stuck in conflict with the less evolved Deviants and the higher Celestials. With team members including Ikaris, Ajak, Sersi, Domo, Makkari, Thena, Zuras and others, the book made the most of an era of exploration and invention in the 70s, forging a new story and mythology for the Marvel Universe, one that would be further woven into the fabric of the powerful Multiverse as the years went by and other creators contineduato to expand its ultra-rich concepts. Since the first magnificent magazine, ETERNALS has laid its foundation on the king’s unprecedented design work. Strange, wonderful, somehow both ancient and futuristic, the artifacts and places that these new characters encountered were the work of an artist at its peak. The first page of the first issue expounded its incomparably particular premise: “Is man alone in the universe? Every myth and legend that emerges from the distant past indicates a strange visitation of the stars!! Beings of great power have been on this The Earth… and then they left! Who were they? What were they doing here? Where did they go? These fantastic questions create the backdrop for this exciting new one-day saga that awaits us… the day of the answers… THE DAY OF THE GODS.” Conceived, written and drawn by Kirby, the first issue featured inks by John Verpoorten, colors by Glynis Wein, and letters by Gaspar. And he wasted no time breaking the mold for a Marvel magazine with some spectacular splash pages that introduced readers to their potential protagonists. “Wonder that leaves you breathless”, in fact… The comic, through its original 19-number series, cemented the Marvel Universe not only as a place to destroy Super-Heroes and their vile Enemies Super Villain, but of a more nebulous narrative of gods, cosmic entities and elusive origins. And it was all the product of the king’s unbridled imagination – and equally unbridled skill. Almost 30 years later, in 2006, the powerful publication returned, albeit this time, from the stratospheric senses of superstar scribe Neil Gaiman. Together with the equally esteemed artist John Romita Jr., Gaiman placed his 7-issue series from a different perspective, telling the story with modern grit and intrigue. His debut book began with a question… “You’re thousands of years old. You have incredible powers. You’ve seen civilizations born and fall, so why doesn’t anyone remember any of this?” And so began the story of the new ETERNALS.

Curiosity

Eternals is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

The cast and crew were evacuated from locations in the Canary Islands in November 2019 due to the discovery of a still active bomb from a Nazi base that was found near the set. Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were present on set and were eventually evacuated.

Director Chloé Zhao was able to shoot outdoors for much of the film instead of using a stage with blue/green backgrounds: “It has a completely different DNA from the [altri film Marvel]. It is shot differently from all the others . It is set in real places and they have found some crazy extraterrestrial-looking places. The photography is incredible.” Zhao was able to bring his frequent cinematographer Joshua James Richards into the film as a camera operator, and no doubt his involvement helped keep Zhao’s personal style intact.

Eternals is the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) that sees Ramin Djawadi on the soundtrack, the first was the original Iron Man (2008) that started the UCM.

Kevin Feige described the film as a story of “ancient aliens”: “Were all these myths and legends that we know from ancient times inspired by the Eternals?”

Angelina Jolie signed up to play Thena because of her desire to support Chloé Zhao’s vision and Marvel Studios’ commitment to expanding the way audiences see superheroes nowadays.

Makkari, who will be played by deaf actress Lauren Ridloff, is the UCM’s first deaf superhero.

Gemma Chan did not expect to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after appearing in Captain Marvel (2019) until Kevin Feige approached her while promoting ” Crazy &rich “ (2018) to play a new character in some other production, which ended up being Sersi in the film.

The film was shot in part on 16 mm Ektachrome film.

Marvel considered Eternals as a “perfect transition” in its next phase of film along with projects such as Captain Marvel (2019), as it allowed the studio to choose a heterogeneous group of actors to play the various Eternals. Kevin Feige reiterated that Marvel was interested in the characters because of Kirby’s immense and extraordinary epic with Eternals spanning tens of thousands of years” in the comics; because they wanted to create more of an insi filmeme “from the beginning” as Guardians of the Galaxy, rather than building an overall crossover as they did with The Avengers; and to introduce “characters that most of the world has never heard of” as they did with Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers.

In April 2018, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated that the studio was actively developing a film based on the Marvel Eternals comic book series, created by Jack Kirby, to be published in the Phase Four film series. Marvel had met several screenwriters and it was believed that it was focusing on the character of Sersi. Marvel commissioned Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo to write the script a month later, with their scheme including a romance between the characters Sersi and Ikaris. In June, Feige stated that Marvel was interested in exploring “the ancient sci-fi alien trope type” that the Eternals are the inspiration for myths and legends throughout the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To prepare for his role as Kingo, Kumail Nanjiani followed a strict low-carb diet and exercise routine by working out with Grant Roberts, a coach and former Mr. Canada. Nanjiani trained five days a week for three months in a row at Granite Gym in Beverly Hills, with the goal of gaining 9 kg. of muscles, wearing threads for electronic stimulation that would help the growth of muscles.

Kumail Nanjiani described Kingo as a combination of the witty attitude of Bruce Willis (particularly John McClane of Crystal Trap) with the appearance of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Gemma Chan previously played Minn-Erva in the movie Captain Marvel (2019).

Eternals marks the first American film appearance of Korean actor Ma Dong-seok (Train to Busan).

Chloé Zhao is the fifth Oscar winner to direct a Marvel film, after Guillermo del Toro (Blade II (2002)), Ang Lee (Hulk (2003)), Joe Johnston (Captain America – The First Avenger (2011)) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok (2017)).

Keanu Reeves, Luke Evans, Rami Malek and Ian McShane were considered for the role of Druig, before Barry Keoghan was chosen.

Kit Harington and Richard Madden are the eighth and ninth actor of Game of Thrones of the UCM after Hannah John-Kamen in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick in Iron Fist (2017) , Iwan Rheon in Inhumans (2017), Peter Dinklage in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Natalie Dormer and David Bradley in Captain America – The First Avenger (2011).

In the comics Ajak, Makkari and Sprite are male; in the film they are females.

In March 2019, rumors began to circulate that the film was supposed to present Marvel Studios’ first gay superhero. At Comic-Con in San Diego in July, producer Kevin Feige confirmed that the film will include an LGBTQ character. It was also announced at Comic-Con that Tessa Thompson’s character, Valkyrie, will be bisexual in the fourth film, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which won’t be released until 2022, so Eternals will be the first UCM film aD to include a gay superhero.

In this film, Ajak is the leader of the Eternals; in the comics, he was the Eternal Zuras. However, Zuras was often confused with the Greek god Zeus and since Zeus appears in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Zuras was removed from the film.

The Eternals have taken the identities of mythological beings throughout history; in particular, Thena, Ikaris, Sersi, Makkari, Phastos are named after the Greek gods Athena, Icarus, Circe, Mercury and Hephaestus. In the comics, the Eternals had a brief clash with the existing Greek gods.

Chloé Zhao described the film as a melting pot of influences: Jack Kirby’s original work, previous UCM films, and his love of science fiction and fantasy films and manga comics. Speaking specifically of his love of manga, he hoped that those influences would create a “marriage between East and West”.

Chloé Zhao quoted Revenant – Revenive (2015) with Leonardo DiCaprio as an influence on the action sequences of the film.

photos and videos from the set

Eternals release date

“Eternals” debuts on October 28 in Australia and Singapore, on November 3 arrives in Italian cinemas and on November 5 in American and United Kingdom cinemas.

