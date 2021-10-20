trailer, plot, voice actors and previews

Movie Ron – An unscheduled friend: Italian trailer and all the previews on the animated film

On May 22, 2022, the animated film will be released in American theaters with Warner Bros. DC League of Super Pets also known by the title DC Super Pets. The film is based on a true spin-off comic series originally launched in 1962, created by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan. Superman’s dog named Krypto teams up with other pets belonging to various superheroes to stop crime while Superman is on vacation. Krypto will team up with Batman Ace’s dog, Wonder Woman’s piglet, Green Lantern’s B’dg squirrel and Flash’s Mcsnurtle turtle and teach them how to harness their new powers, work together and become the superheroes they were destined to be. be Can they defeat a twisted guinea pig named Lulu and save the Justice League and Metropolis from destruction?

Plot and cast

The official plot: It sure isn’t easy being Superman’s dog! Krypto hails from Krypton and has super powers like its owner; but her social skills are definitely alien to the dog park and she has no idea how to be normal. But when Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto is exposed to green kryptonite while a motley group of the shelter’s pets are exposed to orange kryptonite. Krypto is thus deprived of his abilities as the other animals become omnipotent.

The original voice cast includes Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, Kevin Hart com Ace, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Kevin Hart, Natasha Lyonne, Jameela Jamil, Diego Luna and Vanessa Bayer.

DC League of Super Pets – trailers and videos

First official teaser trailer released on June 8, 2021

New official trailer released on October 19, 2021

Curiosity

The lineup of the “League of Super-Animals” comics included Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat, Ace the Bat-Dog, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse. The team first appeared in Adventure Comics # 293 (February 1962).

“DC League of Super Pets” is Warner Animation Group’s second film to be made in co-production with DC Entertainment, after that LEGO Batman – The Movie (2017).

The third animated film released in theaters by Dwayne Johnson, later Planet 51 (2009) and Oceania (2016).

The second DC title based on Superman’s dog after the animated series “Krypto The Super Dog” (2005).

Diego Luna’s third animated film, later The book of life (2014) and Trollhunters – Rise of the Titans (2021). Kate McKinnon’s fourth animated film, later Angry Birds – The movie (2016), Looking for Dory (2016) and Ferdinand (2017).

“DC League of Super Pets” is Keanu Reeves’ third appearance in an animated film since Toy Story 4 (2019) and SpongeBob – Friends on the run (2020).

“DC League of Super Pet” features the same animation as Scooby! (2020).

The Krypto breed is somewhat controversial as it is a hybrid of Labrador Retriever, Great Dane, Pit Bull, and Dogo Argentino.

“DC League of Super Pets” is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Patty Hicks, Jared Stern with Glenn Ficarra, John Requa and Nicholas Stoller on board serving as executive producers.

Krypto in the comics

Krypto, the super-dog debuted in a Superboy story in Adventure Comics # 210 (March 1955) created by writer Otto Binder and artist Curt Swan. Purchased by Jor-El on Krypton to keep his son Kal-El company, he is used as a guinea pig to experiment with the spacecraft that would later save his son from the destruction of the planet and will reunite with his master in Smallville. Krypto has appeared in numerous television shows and cartoons. In addition to “Smallville,” we saw it in live-action version in the season finale of the television series Titans played by a real dog named Pepsi.

On Krypton the dog Krypto, originally Kal-El’s baby dog, served as a guinea pig for Jor-El in testing prototypes for the spacecraft that would eventually send Kal-El to Earth. Sadly, one of the spacecraft with Krypto on board goes off course and drifted into space for years until it finally lands on Earth, where Krypto is reunited with the now-teenage Kal-El / Superboy. Due to the environment (Earth’s yellow sun and lower gravity), Krypto acquires the same powers and abilities as his master, although his physical abilities are proportionate to his size and being a dog and as such some sensory abilities Krypto’s (sense of smell and hearing) are sharper than Superman’s, Krypto is also gifted with human intelligence. When not accompanying Superboy / Superman, Krypto spends much of his time running around in space, but while on Earth he is the Kent family dog ​​with the name “Skip”.

Krypto was part of two super-animal organizations: the 30th-century Legion of Super-Animals and The Dog Star Patrol. After the 1971 revamp of Superman by publisher Julius Schwartz, Krypto disappears for several years. The character returns with amnesia in a two-part supporting story of 1974’s Green Arrow in the Action Comics issue no. 440 and 441. His memory is restored in Superman no. 287 of 1975. Krypto finally had its own space in The Superman Family from n. 182 (March-April 1977) under no. 192 (November-December 1978) and was written by Bob Toomey. In the final (non-canonical) story of Superman’s pre-Crisis of Infinite Earths, “What Happened To The Man of Tomorrow?” by Alan Moore, Krypto sacrificed his life to save Superman by biting the throat of the Kryptonite Man. The villain died, but Krypto was irradiated and lost his life. In Superboy n. 126 (January 1966) “The family tree of Krypto”, the name of Krypto’s father was revealed as Zypto, his grandfather as Nypto and his great grandfather as Vypto.

Following the 1985-1986 “Crisis on Infinite Earths” limited series, Superman’s story is extensively rewritten, initially eliminating all other survivors of Krypton in the revised version of his origin, including Krypto. A modern day Krypto was also involved in many of the modern Superboy’s adventures, but he was an ordinary ground dog with no superpowers who at one point leaves the scene and stays in Hawaii when Superboy returns to Project Cadmus. With Superboy’s friends thinking he was missing, Krypto is actually placed in the care of a neighbor, a young woman named Hillary. After a few issues of the series, in the Superboy n. 69 Krypto moves to Cadmus where he teams up with Grokk the living Gargoyle and a DNAlien named Angry Charlie against the Agenda, an evil consortium that had infiltrated the Cadmus at the time. After battling a DNAlien clone named Gene-gnome, Krypto was never seen again, his last appearance dates back to Superboy No. 74. The third and most familiar version of Krypto was introduced in the early 2000s Superman comics of the “Return to Krypton” series, as a dog from a fake Krypton created as a trap by Brainiac 13. Superman managed to foil the trap and when he returns to Earth, Krypto follows him. This new version of Krypto has all the physical capabilities of its pre-Crisis predecessor, but with a normal canine intellect.

The animated TV series “Krypto the Superdog”

After appearances in several animated series (The Adventures of Superboy, Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited), In April 2005, Cartoon Network launches the TV series Krypto the Superdog which sees him collaborating with other animal superheroes: Streaky the Super-Cat and Ace the Bat-Dog. In this series Krypto lives with a boy named Kevin Whitney in a suburb of Metropolis and fights crime against various enemies, including a space cyborg feline named Mechanikat and his feline agents (including his helper, the evil alien kitten Snooky Wookums. ); Joker’s pet hyenas (Bud and Lou); the birds of the Penguin (Artie the Puffin, Griff the Vulture and the Penguin Waddles); Catwoman’s cat (Isis) and Lex Luthor’s green iguana (Ignatius). This version of Krypto has no reference in the comics and is an original version created only for this series. A notable change from the original is that this Krypto can speak, as can all of his other animal friends and enemies, and can be understood by Kevin through the use of an ear-implanted translator. In this continuity, Superman is well aware of Krypto’s existence, but decided it was best for the dog to stay with Kevin, especially after realizing the bond between the two.

The new video game “The Adventures of Krypto and Ace”

In conjunction with the new trailer for the movie “DC League of Super Pets”, a new official video game has been announced entitled DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace which will be available for PS4, XBOX ONE and NintendoSWITCH.

Take on the role of super-dogs Krypto and Ace and race through the streets of Metropolis in an on-rails action-adventure game! The “DC League of Super-Pets” video game will put players in the paws of Krypto and Ace as they take to the skies to protect Metropolis’s animal population from a new and looming threat.

Photos and posters