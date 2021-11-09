trailer prepares us for the launch of the JRPG exclusively for Switch – Nerd4.life

A few days after the debut in the stores of Shin Megami Tensei 5, today Nintendo released the launch trailer of the new Atlus JRPG exclusively for Switch.

The video, titled “Order and Chaos”, offers an overview of the game’s plot, the turn-based combat system, as well as the mechanics of obtaining and merging the demons, one of the cornerstones of the gameplay of the Atlus game.

We recently posted on our pages the review of Shin Megami Tensei 5 by Christian Colli, which states: “Shin Megami Tensei V is not a revolutionary JRPG, it does not aim to transform the genre or to renew the iconic Atlus series. ‘keep an eye on new players with an unprecedented rose of difficulty levels and various modernizations, it remains an extremely long and demanding title, all focused on micromanagement, exploration and the dry but rewarding combat system. technical, Shin Megami Tensei V is a great game, but it is not Persona: if you are approaching the series after playing Persona on some other platform, keep in mind that these are similar products in appearance, but profoundly different in the atmosphere and in the narrative. And it is perfectly possible that you will enjoy this even more. ”

Shin Megami Tensei 5 will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting Friday November 12. Atlus recently released a trailer presenting Mara, the demon with a particular and unequivocal appearance.