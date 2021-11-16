trailer presents the characteristics of the remakes – Nerd4.life

A few days after the launch of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Nintendo released a trailer which summarizes the main features of the two remakes.

The video is the same one published by Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel but in English, so much more understandable. The trailer shows the early stages of the game where players will choose their starter Pokémon among Turtwing, Chimchar and Pinlup before setting off on an adventure.

The video also shows the landscapes of the Sinnoh region, the Pokémon that inhabit it and the trainers and gym leaders that we will have to face. Then there are the Great Underground, a vast system of underground caves that spreads throughout the Sinnoh region. Here players, armed with mace and pickaxe, will receive useful items and Pokémon statues by digging into the walls, as well as building a secret base. It will also be possible to explore Pokémon lairs and also find rare species.

The trailer for Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl also features Super Races-shows, which are competitions where Pokémon perform to the rhythm of music, as well as the functions of the PokéKron, a multipurpose tool that allows, among other things, to use HMs and to find hidden objects. Finally, the movie presents the multiplayer game modes locally and online, with exchanges and matches between coaches.

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch starting in November 19. If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read our special dedicated to the 10 best Pokémon in the Sinnoh region.