trailer presents the tribes of the Forbidden West – Nerd4.life

Sony and Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer from Horizon Forbidden West dedicated to various tribe who live in the Forbidden West and that Aloy will learn about during her new adventure.

The inhabitants of the world conceived by Guerrilla Games are divided into tribes, each characterized by its own history and traditions. The video, which you can view in the player above, we discover more details on the tribal cultures that live in the Forbidden West, the region that Aloy will explore in her new adventure.

The video introduces old acquaintances, namely the Oseram, whose members are famous for being great builders, inventors and drinkers, and the Carja who guard the border with the Forbidden West. The Utaru, on the other hand, live in Cantopuro, a peaceful tribe that, in spite of itself, has to deal with a red plague that spreads in the fields, destroying all forms of life.

In the far west we find the Tenakth, a people made up of three different clans who dominate over as many lands. In the past they fought each other, but now they have agreed to a truce to face a new threat: the Regalla and his rebels, capable of controlling the machines. The film closes by hinting at an even more dangerous external tribe and the search for secrets in the lands of the Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting in February 18, 2022. If this video wasn’t enough for you, here’s a gameplay clip starring the very dangerous Aspidente.