trailer, release date and everything we know about the return

Netflix just unveiled the trailer for the third season of The Umbrella Academythe superhero series created by Steve Blackman, who will premiere our new episodes on June 22 on the platform.

building on in the comics written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bathe series tells the story of a group of young people with powers who were born at the same time and on the same day. They all meet in the Umbrella Academy, where their father teaches them to fight to stop the forces of evil in different places and periods of history.

The young people with powers return in a new season

Andrew Gallagher in one of the sequences of the new season.

Netflix

After saving the world once again in the final episode of the second season, the protagonists returned home, only to discover that everything has changed while they were away.

In the new episodes, a new evil force threatens to destroy everything and the Umbrella Academy will not be able to defeat it alone. To finish her off, they must smooth things over and put aside her differences with the new Sparrow Academy, joining them to fight against the dangerous enemy.

A fun little sneak peek

Elliot Page’s character in this season.

Netflix

The trailer shows the madness that is coming for the characters, who we will see involved in more action sequences and a maelstrom of madness. “When we got here, we created a time paradox. And our little paradox caused a kugel blitz“, says Number 5 (Aidan Gallagher) in the trailer, referring to a black hole formed by radiation that threatens to engulf the entire universe.

“What the hell is a kugel blitz?” asks Viktor Hargeeves (Elliot Page). “Basically, we’re screwed,” replies Number 5. Page’s intervention incorporates a small change in the script, where his character has changed his name to Viktor and will also be transgender in the new season.

The team in front and behind the cameras

Javon Walton is one of the signings for the new season.

Netflix

The new season of The Umbrella Academy will have a total of ten episodes, which will star Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein , Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David.

Along with them, Javon Walton also joins, who after starring in euphoria debuts in the series with a still unknown character.

Steve Blackman acts as showrunner of the series, produced by Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, Steve Wakefield, Jeremy Webb, and by the authors of the comics GerardWay and Gabriel Ba.

