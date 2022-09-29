Trailer released for the film about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The media trial they faced Johnny Depp and Amber Heard due to accusations of defamation it ended in June and weeks later it was announced that a film about the case would be worked on.

The first glimpse of that tape, which bears the name ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ It is now available. It features performances by Mark Hapklike Depp, and Megan Davislike Heard.

The tape will be available from this Friday September 30th Y for free through the Tube platform.

In the images you can see the most memorable moments of the trial, in which the actors presented their respective evidence to win the case.

Let us remember that the judgment was given by the depp accusations to Amber for defamation. This is because the actress published a text where she revealed the violence he experienced during their marriage.

Both were married for almost four years after they fell in love on the tape ‘Diaries of a Seducer’.

in the trailer We can also see some recreations of all the situations that were discussed during the trial and that were experienced while the couple was married.

