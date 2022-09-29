Trailer released for the film ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’, about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The court drama Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard not only became a documentary, but also a a movie, ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’, whose first trailer has just been released showing to Mark Hapka and Megan Davis in their roles as Johnny and Amber.

The tape, whose premiere is this September 30, is original from Tubi of FOX Entertainment’s independent studio MarVista Entertainment, and has melissa marty like Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig She joins as Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft.

According to the teaser, the content of ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ seems to want to take the most talked about litigation of the year to another level and want to copy some situations in an identical way.

And it is that moments of legal proceedings for defamation were recreated that shocked the entire world for six weeks.

As well as past incidents between the couple that they themselves shared during their individual testimonials. Even, at one point there is also a scene where both stars kiss.

It will not have been difficult to capture true to life moments, since the entire trial was broadcast publicly and ended up becoming a collection of viral moments.

Guy Nicolucci wrote the film that it was directed by Sara Lohman. Executive producers include Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew.

“It’s the first day of the Depp vs. Heard,” a reporter says in the trailer, before referencing the crowd outside the courthouse cheering for Depp. “Although the fans are showing their support for both sides, there is clearly a favorite here.”

Keep reading: They release the first advance of the documentary about the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

– Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp’s new relationship with his lawyer

– Justice for Johnny Depp!, the actor won the trial for defamation against Amber Heard