trailer reveals the arrival of the game also for Italy – Nerd4.life

Warner Bros. Games and NetEase have announced the arrival (also) in Italy from Harry Potter: Discover the magic, a free-to-play magic challenge game that combines trading cards and MMOs with strategic role-playing mechanics. The game is coming in 2022. The international title of the game is “Magic Awakened”.

Starting today, players from the Americas, Europe and Oceania are invited to pre-register on Google Play and the game’s official website. Those who pre-register will be notified when the game is released and will receive exclusive in-game rewards upon launch.

Co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic will be released worldwide in the coming months for iOS and Android. The game is developed by Portkey Games.

Harry Potter: Discover Magic is described as “a game multiplayer of magic duels that offers an immersive journey of role-playing and meticulous strategy where fans’ imaginations come to life; all beautifully represented in a unique graphic style. ”

“For Harry Potter: Discover Magic we have joined forces with NetEase Games to create a rock solid multiplayer experience set in the wizarding world, and we can’t wait to launch the game globally,” he said. David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Games. “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened leverages the unrivaled development and publishing capabilities of NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Games to offer players a fascinating gaming experience with engaging features, a rich trading card system and a unique graphic style.”

“Harry Potter: Discover Magic has been a huge success among our current players, and the response from fans has been overwhelming,” he said. William Dingfounder and CEO of NetEase, Inc. “We are thrilled to bring this title to a global audience, and we believe fans of one of the world’s largest brands will be thrilled to experience great adventures and an immersive story through a journey wonderful in the magical world, with infinite possibilities expanded by magic “.

In Harry Potter: Discover the magic, players will begin as young witches and wizards who have just received their acceptance letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Fans will be able to customize their character, buy school supplies in Diagon Alley, wear the Sorting Hat to be sorted into one of the Houses and compete in the Duelist Club.

Witches and wizards will also immerse themselves in a new story, which contains both familiar faces from the original Harry Potter saga, as well as new characters. As they progress, players learn spells and spells to cast in the form of cards. Players must accumulate magical knowledge to master these spells, strategize and form combinations, learning what to cast and when, as they engage in increasingly tougher trials and challenge other players to a duel.