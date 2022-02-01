trailer reveals the last two classes – Nerd4.life

2K and Gearbox Software have released a new one trailer from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to reveal the last two classes among the six that will be selectable during the game: Underworld and Guardaspore. The other classes are Stylomancer, Brr-serker, Sparamagie and Brandimhammello. As explained by the official press release, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a deep and highly customizable class system focused on the “Multiclass” mechanic that allows you to mix and match six unique skill trees for each character.

Let’s read the details of the two new classes:

Afterlife they are Death-touched acolytes who sacrifice health to unleash devastating attacks of Black Magic and become the elusive Bone Reaper. They use their Demi-Lich Companion and their sacrificial Action Skills to inflict suffering on their enemies, even at the cost of their own life force. Any spell cast from the Underworld will cause the Demi-Lich to cast its own unique spell, as well as trigger Killing Skills to summon Hellish minions;

Guardaspore they are nature masters who summon tornadoes and fire arcane arrows into enemy lines alongside their toxin-spitting Mushroom Companion. They are weapons specialists and can significantly enhance the abilities of their companions and allies, while unleashing devastating firepower and slowing the advance of enemies with ice tornadoes. Speed ​​and distance are a keeper’s best friend.

We also read how the multiclass system: when your journey begins, you’ll choose a class, wielding the strengths and abilities of a Brr-serker, Hammerbrand, Underworld, Spellfire, Spore Keeper, or Stylomancer. As you progress in Wonderlands, you will gain access to the Multiclass system by opening a second class slot, with a vast world of possible character builds. Each class is defined by a permanent class feat, two iconic action skills to choose from, and a skill tree loaded with passive skills.



Let’s read other details, always taken from the official press release:

The dangers of the Wonderlands

The vast and varied world of the Wonderlands is slowly making its way onto the scene. Each area has its own robust side missions and unique enemies, including:

Broken Tree Bay It’s a haven for all kinds of necrotic naval ne’er-do-wells, so you’d better pack your blackest powder and cutest girl if you don’t want to share their fate! Also, it is the only place in the game where you can speak like a pirate and no one can judge you for it;

Submerged Abyss, the nightmare expanse, lies beneath the ocean waves, beneath the wreckage of broken ships and even more broken dreams. These submerged crevices teem with villains like coiled queens prowling the depths and losers luring unsuspecting Marks, Kevins, and Kyles to their aquatic graves.

Facing your enemies

The world of Wonderlands is a wild and slightly distorted version of high fantasy, with a seemingly endless stream of monsters to battle. Today let’s take a closer look at:

Pirates they are a constant threat in the Wonderlands. Yo-ho-ho and a strictly non-alcoholic bottle of soda! One might think that death is enough to cause these terrors of the sea to steal a more constructive path for society … and you would be wrong! These guys are extremely busy with the part. So hold on to your doubloons; Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is filled with charming, hilarious and out of the ordinary characters. From the tyrannical Dragon Lord to Tiny Tina herself, the journey through history brings you to meet both familiar faces and brand new personalities:

Ossus Three-Wood The long, tangled and sad backstory is so well thought out that just hearing it will make you cry kidneys from the eyes. From the bow, Bones sails only in the most dangerous waters, always emerging victorious and laden with loot.

Or rather, he would if he still had a crew. Now he spends his days guarding the south gate of Briny Shelf. He sings songs that remind him of the best days, when loot, love and life seemed to last forever.



Before leaving, we remind you that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released on March 25, 2022 on Xbox Series X and S, PC, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5.