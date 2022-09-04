Trailer – Richard Gere | Daily Listin

Hollywood selects its own stars. He hires casting directors looking for leads for his movies. Many are young, of both sexes, good looking, with enough skills to fill movie theaters. In the mid-1970s, they brought three popular dancers to acting stardom: John Travolta, Patrick Swayze, and Richard Gere. Each one, tall in stature, had different features. Travolta was dark, Swayse stocky, and Gene small-eyed and easy-faced. The three were docile before the camera and commercial cinema caught them. Only one of them was picked out of the pile by a filmmaker named Quetin Tarantino. In “Pulp Fiction”, Travolta is unforgettable. But let’s not be fooled. The three swelled the coffers of commercial cinema. Even an Oscar received the musical “Chicago”, where a Richard Gere was unable to unfold. His work on “Pretty Woman” is questionable. In that film Julia Roberts is a spectacle.

Richard Gere has passed without sorrow or glory through the history of cinema.

One of his less critical works is in the film “Primal Fear” where Gere, at times, tries to change his personality like the then young protagonist Edward Norton who received the Golden Globe award, in addition to opening the doors of Hollywood as acting revelation. The film is nothing to write home about, but Norton’s performance deserves attention. He is on the right track with three personalities that denote his battle against a ruthless prosecutor who is not fooled and the unscrupulous ego of a defense attorney (Gere).

The script is based on the typical novel of lawyers and prosecutors that almost all the time takes place in court, written by William Diehl, very successful in his time. The film went ahead without an adequate casting, with a tiresome staging, without intensity. All the weight falls on Norton’s performance. When he goes on stage, the film rises and prepares the viewer for the surprising ending. The rest is the simple fight of opposites. And for the record: it’s among the best we’ve seen from Richard Gere, acting speaking.

Technical sheet

Country. USA. Year: 1996. Duration: 131 minutes. Screenplay: Steve Shagan, Ann Biderman. (Based on a novel by William Diehl). Direction: Gregory Hobit. Cast: Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Frances McDorman, Edward Norton, John Manohey and Steve Bauer. Synopsis: An ambitious lawyer from Chicago, he is willing to accept any case just to get in the press. One day he decides to take on one that seems impossible to win: the defense of a young man accused of the murder of the Archbishop of Chicago, after being arrested while he was fleeing the scene of the crime.