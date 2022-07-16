trailer, synopsis and cast gallery

The lost Citya Paramount Pictures production, is now available for rental at streaming. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in this new adventure full of comedy Y Romance. If you really enjoy movies like, Miss Congeniality (2000)either A night out of series (2010)this tape is for you.

Synopsis

Sandra Bullock plays loretta sage, a writer of romantic novels, who, thanks to one of her successful books, is forced to go on a promotional tour for her most recent novel. On the cover of this book, there is the model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), a slightly brainless and muscular character, who has to accompany her throughout the tour.

The story of his book catches the attention of a tantrum millionaire named Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who is convinced that the novel is the key to finding a lost treasure on an island.

Abigail Fairfax kidnaps Loretta Sage so she can get closer to the treasure. And Alan, wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of books, seeks to rescue the writer, with the help of the extremely talented CIA agent, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt)However, things don’t go as expected. And Alan along with Loretta embark on an adventure in the middle of the jungle.

With a staff of 650 people, the management duo of Adam and Aaron NeeThey managed to capture the most incredible places in the Dominican Republic. Also, the connection between Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum is truly compelling.

If the above does not convince you, remember that Daniel Radcliffe offers us great performances, of an eccentric and ridiculous villain, so charismatic that it will be difficult for you to hate him, even when his actions demand it of you.

Enjoy this film from the comfort of your home on one of these platforms: Apple TV, Prime Video, Cinépolis Klic and Google Play.

The Lost City: Cast Gallery