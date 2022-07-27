Trailer, synopsis, cast and curiosities

At the moment the details of the new plot are unknown

It will be the first film that unites Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

Two personalities of some renown in today’s cinema are going to join forces to bring a sequel to one of the great successes of the past decade. The title in question is ‘I am Legend’. Actor Will Smith is set to return 15 years later, and he’s not going to be alone on this adventure. Also actor Michael B. Jordan also joins the project.

‘I am legend’ followed the film ‘The last man on earth’ (1964) and ‘The last man… alive’ (1971) as the adaptation of the novel by Richard Matheson of the same name. Smith played virologist Robert Neville, the only human who seems to inhabit New York City who has survived a deadly outbreak that comes out of a doctor’s modifications of the measles virus to cure cancer, and has turned the rest. of the population into vampire-like creatures. These beings would lose their hair, they would change their character to a more aggressive and elemental one, as well as being totally vulnerable to sunlight. That is why they hide in closed places during the day. Investigating however he can, Neville heads out for the day looking for survivors. But of course, that carries certain dangers.

Warner Bros.

This will be the first big movie that brings Jordan and Smith together. Both shared the same image on their Instagram accounts: that desolate Manhattan due to this serious virus, for which Smith’s character, Robert Neville, was looking for supplies and survivors of the tragedy.

In addition to Smith, the screenwriter will return Akiva Goldsmann, responsible for adapting the novel into the first film. Goldsman will also produce alongside elizabeth raposo and Jordan himself under the Outlier Society brand. Smith will produce through his Westbrook Studios alongside Jon Mone.

The original film grossed over $585 million dollars worldwide and also starred Alice Braga, charlie tahan Y Sally Richardson Whitfield. What do we know about their characters? And what about the plot?

Synopsis of ‘I am Legend 2’

The new details that the sequel may have are unknown at the moment. Anyway, this is going to be the most curious thing for the fans. The 2007 film saw Will Smith’s character sacrifice himself to save humanity and taking several of the nocturnal creatures with that grenade so that Anna and Ethan could be saved, go to the survivor colony, and there deliver a sample of the cure. Will we see Smith in flashbacks? Or was he finally -and miraculously- saved?

The film had an alternate ending in which Neville learned that the subject he is testing in his lab at home was the wife of the leader of the creatures. Knowing this detail, the virologist would let his test subject rejoin his fellow test subjects, abandon the investigation, and head with Anna and Ethan to Vermont.

Cast of ‘I am Legend 2’

Surely, although we don’t know how, Smith will want to participate and bring back his character Robert Neville. The same will also happen to Michael B. Jordan, who, being a producer, will also reserve a role for him. What would also be likely is to see Alice Braga Y charlie tahan back, who were Anna and Ethan in the first part. Tahan, today in his twenties, could show a more mature Ethan. The same as Braga (seen last year in ‘The suicide squad’), to see how these years have been for Anna when she arrived at the shelter. Will we finally know about these characters? Or will the sequel start with other totally new characters?

Warner Bros.

Images of ‘I am Legend 2’

As soon as we have images of the project we will share them here.

