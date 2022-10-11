Trailer | The most watched movie on Netflix that causes controversy with its intense story based on real events

The Netflix streaming platform constantly seeks to renew its content, which ranges from psychological horror and drama series and movies, to productions based on real events or science fiction; on a monthly basis, the page dedicated to the seventh art seeks to expand its options, so the month of October is no exception.

Among the most anticipated productions for this new month of October are The Curse of Bridge Hollow (October 14), The School of Good and Evil (October 19) and The Angel of Death (October 26), but also shows like Derry Girls: Season 3 (October 7) and The Midnight Club (October 7).

A movie based on real events

However, there are productions that manage to stand out on the platform and join the list of the most watched in Mexico, as is the case with the judicial thriller that is also inspired by real events; It is about the tape under the title of “The price of truth”, which is based on real events.

This tape was directed by Todd Haynes who worked on film projects such as Poison, Safe, Velvet Goldmine, Far from Heaven, I’m Not There and Carol; in addition to television products such as Dootie Gets Spanked and Mildred Pierce.

What is “The Price of Truth” about?

“The price of the truth” follows the story of a lawyer who discovers that a series of deaths are linked to one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world, however, he decides to find a way to prove the truth of the investigations behind said case, but trying to do so puts at risk his professional future but above all his family and even his own life.

It should be noted that this film production had its premiere in 2019 and was nominated for the César Award for Best Foreign Film, which featured the main performances of Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Bill Camp, and Tim Robbins and that it managed to raise with its most recent release. of 23 million dollars.

The best movie to enjoy today. PHOTO: Netflix

