Trailer | The movie that is a success on Prime Video and that will make you think about how dangerous revenge is

The options of streaming platforms are quite extensive, and it is sometimes very difficult to choose the best option to enjoy with your loved ones, since in the case of Prime Video there are audiovisual options that range from the horror genre and suspense even documentaries.

For this reason, we have made the selection of a film production that premiered in 2021 and that, according to the Tomatazos portal, obtained almost 61% approval from critics and users of the page dedicated to the seventh art, and in Filmaffinity a rating of 5.1/10; It is currently positioned as one of the public’s favorites.

This film is entitled “The protege”, or with its title in Spanish “El protege”, which has a duration of 104 minutes full of adrenaline and action.

What is “The Protected” about?

“The Protégé” follows the story of Anna, who is a murderer raised by Moody who discovered her after a massacre and where she murdered four men who had kidnapped her; for years they worked together and crossed the world until settling in England where she decided to live a quieter life working in a book store.

However, Anna decides to give her life a new direction and meaning, which includes taking revenge on Moody who led her to be a dangerous and murderous woman; she decides to take justice into her own hands against the man who led her to commit brutal murders.

an intense movie

This film with touches of suspense and action was directed by Martin Campbell and written by Richard Wenk, which starred Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel Jackson.

Below we show you the trailer for this production that also featured performances by Patrick Malahide, David Rintoul, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Caroline Loncq and Robert Patrick, which is currently available in the Prime Video catalog at an extra cost. , as well as the platforms of YouTube, Google Play movies and Apple TV:

The action and suspense movie that sweeps the platform. PHOTO: Prime Video

KEEP READING:

The most disturbing movie to watch on Prime Video and what you have to see before it disappears

The horror movie on Prime Video that is going to give you strong nightmares that is not suitable for sensitive people: Trailer