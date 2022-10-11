Trailer | The Oscar-winning movie that sweeps HBO Max that only lasts 94 minutes

Both on HBO Max and on other streaming platforms, the options in terms of series and movies are increasingly wide, ranging from psychological terror to drama and comedy.

If you have an HBO Max subscription and have already turned the catalog over and over again looking for an interesting option to watch from the comfort of your sofa, the movie that we recommend below could meet your expectations, because it is It is a film that, according to the opinion of specialized critics, is a film that will make you reflect on power and ambition in human beings.

What to watch on HBO Max

This is the film entitled “Midnight in Paris”, which is part of the comedy and romance genre and is now among the most viewed within the HBO Max platform; This 2011 American production won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, which was presented at the opening of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

It was written and directed by the American filmmaker Woody Allen who worked on films like Annie Hall (1977), Manhattan (1979), Hannah and her sisters (1986), Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989); also in 2007 he said that Stardust Memories (1980), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) and Match Point (2005) were his best films.

What is “Midnight in Paris” about?

“Midnight in Paris” follows the story of Gil Pender who is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist who vacations in Paris with his fiancée with whom he tours the city; however, his life takes a radical turn when on one of his nocturnal excursions he meets a strange group that makes him travel back in time to have a night with icons of art and literature of the jazz era, which It makes you open your eyes and better understand your present and how dissatisfied you are.

This production managed to raise 154 million dollars and featured the main performances of Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody and Carla Bruni.

The film won an Oscar for best screenplay. PHOTO: SPECIAL

