Trailer | The romance movie on HBO Max that swept the Oscars for its spectacular story

On HBO Max, as on other streaming platforms, the options in terms of series and movies are increasingly wide, ranging from psychological terror to drama and comedy, so this time we have made the selection of a film that will shake you with its story from minute one; It premiered in 2016 and is now in the catalog of the audiovisual content page.

This film is titled “La La Land” or in Spanish “La La Land: A Love Story”, which is within the American drama and musical genre under the script and direction of Damien Chazelle who has worked on productions such as ” Whiplash” and “First Man”; It starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

What is “La la land” about?

The story centers on an aspiring actress and a jazz pianist who meet and decide to start a romance in Los Angeles, California; but before achieving success, Mia is a bar employee who dreams of being a great actress and having the recognition of the whole world, and on the other hand Sebastian is an employee jazz pianist who has great ambitions and has a vision of the future full of dreams. hits; by creating a relationship their differences and their totally different personalities which little by little through a narrative combined with music, dance and jazz.

A film praised by critics

The film also featured performances by JK Simmons, Finn Wittrock, John Legend and Rosemarie DeWitt and had its world premiere at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in 2016; Both by critics and by the public, it received various accolades, standing out at the Golden Globe Awards where it won the 7 categories for which it was nominated.

In addition, this production was nominated for 14 Oscars, becoming the film with the most Oscar nominations along with Titanic and All About Eve, at the 89th Academy Awards.

“La La land” was nominated for 14 Oscars. PHOTO: Special

KEEP READING:

Trailer | The movie you have to see now on HBO Max; it will impact you with its strong story

Emmy Awards 2022: 3 winning series that you have to watch at least once in your life