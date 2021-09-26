trailer, trivia and previews on the film with Hugh Jackman

Curiosity from Boss Level to Source Code: 10 movies with time loop

In August Warner Bros. brings to Italian cinemas Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, a sci-fi thriller that revisits the time travel element with a touch of romance.

Protagonists of the film Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton directed by Lisa Joy, creator of the tv series Westworld – Where everything is allowed to his first direction for the big screen.

Plot and cast

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), is a private mind detective who delves into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and ultimately will have to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?

Alongside Oscar nominee Jackman (“Les Misérables”, “The Greatest Showman”) and Ferguson (the upcoming “Dune,” the “Mission: Impossible” films) star Thandiwe Newton (“Solo: A Star Wars Story “), Cliff Curtis (” Shark – The First Shark “,” Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw “), Oscar nominee, Marina de Tavira (” Rome “), Daniel Wu (” Into the Badlands “in TV “Warcraft: The Beginning”), Mojean Aria (the “See” and “Dead Lucky” TV series), Brett Cullen (“Joker”), Natalie Martinez (the “The Stand” and “The Fugitive” series), Angela Sarafyan (the TV series “Westworld – Where everything is allowed”) and Nico Parker (“Dumbo”).

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence Trailer

First official Italian trailer released on June 3, 2021

First Italian TV spot published on 31 July 2021

Second TV spot in Italian published on 1 August 2021

Third TV spot in Italian published on 2 August 2021

Curiosity

Lisa Joy (“Westworld – Where everything is allowed”) with “Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence” makes her debut as a feature film director, and directs her own original screenplay.

Lisa Joy is the sister-in-law of director Christopher Nolan. Hugh Jackman starred in The Prestige (2006), directed by Nolan and co-written by her brother and husband of Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan.

Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson have already starred together in The Greatest Showman (2017).

Cliff Curtis and Rebecca Ferguson appeared together in Doctor Sleep (2019).

Thandiwe Newton and Angela Sarafyan both star in the TV series Westworld – Where everything is allowed of HBO, created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

The film is produced by Joy herself, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. Executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin.

The creative team includes many of his “Westworld – Where Anything Is Allowed” collaborators, including director of photography Paul Cameron, production designer Howard Cummings, editor Mark Yoshikawa and costume designer Jennifer Starzyk (“Bill & Ted Face the Music” ).

The soundtrack

The original music of the film is by the composer Ramin Djawadi awarded with two Emmys for the soundtrack of the tv series Game of thrones of HBO, as well as numerous Grammy nominations for his work in both film and television. Djawadi’s compositions for the big screen include Iron Man, Clash of the Titans, Pacific Rim, Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow, Warcraft – The Beginning And Eternals. Djawadi and director Lisa joy have already collaborated on the TV series “Westworld – Where everything is allowed”.

Djawadi observes: “The core of the film is about memories, rethinking and holding on to the past. So we wanted the sound to be more timeless for these characters, the mysteries and the memories. The simplicity of guitar / piano music seemed appropriate to me ”.

The soundtrack of “Fragments from the past – Reminiscence” released by WaterTower Music also includes the new original song “Save My Love” by Lonr. (Feat. Amber Mark). The song was made into a music video starring one of the film’s stars, Thandiwe Newton.

In her search for the right song for “Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence” that would do justice to the scope and tone of the film, while capturing the spirit of the characters, Joy got in touch with her good friend and collaborator, the Grammy-nominated producer. Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman who after seeing the film immediately contacted the artist and songwriter Lonr .. When Joy first heard the song produced, it had the musical traits she had imagined: an epic but romantic quality and a certain swagger suited to Hugh Jackman’s character, Nick Bannister. The song was also linked to the film’s themes of memory and how music and songs become part of life.

The release date of “Fragments from the past – Reminiscence”

The film was originally scheduled to release on April 16, 2021, before the date was reassigned to the reboot. Mortal Kombat and the film postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later rescheduled for US theatrical release on September 3, 2021, with an international theatrical release beginning August 25, 2021. The US release date was then moved to August 27 to avoid competition with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings of Marvel, and then again on August 20. “Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence” will debut in Hong Kong on August 18, in the United Kingdom and in the United States on August 20 and on August 26 it will hit Italian cinemas.