trailer with release date on Switch Online + Expansion – Nerd4.life

Nintendo announced that as of December 10, 2021 will be available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expanding the game for Nintendo 64 Paper Mario. We will be able to experience the classic RPG adventures of Super Mario directly on the Switch. You can see the dedicated trailer above.

The Paper Mario trailer for Nintendo 64 shows us some game sequences. We can see the enemies and the game areas, all made in paper style. There is no shortage of combat sequences during which we see various attacks, such as an explosive bomb.

The video also includes the following Description, which we propose in translation: “Paper Mario, originally released for Nintendo 64, will be available for members of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on 12/10! After Bowser steals the Star Scepter and kidnapped Princess Peach, Mario leaves on an adventure to save the seven Star Spirits and free the Mushroom Kingdom from Koopa rule. As Mario travels from the tropical jungles of Lavalava Island to the icy heights of Shiver Mountain, he will need all the help he can get. ”

“Master the abilities of the seven Star Spirits and other allies who join the adventure to help our hero on the battlefield. There are over 50 Badges to locate which, when equipped, will grant special abilities and powerful attacks. The system turn-based battle will make fighting Bowser’s villains a matter of strategy and timing. Discover more than 100 items, mix and match them, and prepare awesome creations to keep Mario strong in battle. Close Bowser’s story book before his evil deeds turn the world upside down and make only his wishes come true! ” The most recent chapter of the saga is Paper Mario: The Origami King, here is the review.