Trailer with the debut of Emilia Clarke in Marvel

We can already see the spectacular trailer for Secret Invasion, a Marvel series with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke and Cobie Smulders.

In the D23 (Disney event) have presented up to 29 different projects of Marvelbut we have also been able to see the first trailer for secret invasionan interesting series that can be seen in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link. In addition, we have been able to see the debut of Emilia Clarke in the UCMalthough his role has not yet been revealed.

Here we leave you the trailer of Secret Invasion:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below. At first glance, it gives the impression that it will be a series of espionage, where the protagonist will be Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and will have to stop the Skrull from invading Earth.

What is the program about?

The Serie secret invasion It will have six episodes with a lot of action and intrigue. But it all started in the 90s, in the events of the movie Captain Marvel. since some Skrulls running away from kree they stayed on Earth and despite being green aliens, they went unnoticed thanks to their ability to change their appearance for that of humans. That is why for years they have been prospering and have even infiltrated positions of power in the different governments.

That is why today, there are many of these aliens who want to recover the splendor of the Empire Skrull and for this they will begin by conquering the Earth. Luckily, there are many heroes who want to prevent it. So there will be a battle where the future of humanity is at stake. In addition, it should not be ruled out that the events of the series affect The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2)since they will be released on similar dates.

In the distribution of secret invasion stand out Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Billy Clements, Jean-Pascal Heynemand, Jeska Pike, Cain Aiden , Marvin Montoute, Electra Allen Y Tony McCarty.

There is no release date yet. secret invasionbut it will be at the beginning of 2023 in Disney Plus.