trailers and previews on the event at the cinema

After the stop in Venice, it arrives in cinemas Django & Django: Sergio Corbucci Unchained, the documentary special event in cinemas on 15, 16 and 17 November. A tribute to the great Italian director with unpublished period materials, testimonies, reconstructions to tell a unique cinema and era.

The official plot: Django, The great silence, The specialists, The mercenary, Vamos a matar companeros, What do we have to do with the revolution: Corbucci’s westerns as a cinema of cruelty, but also as a great invention and as a metaphor for all the ideas that circulated in the Italy in the Sixties. With the testimonies of Franco Nero (Corbucci’s favorite actor) and Ruggero Deodato (Django’s assistant director), with the unreleased super8 films made on the sets of the Roman director’s films, with images of the years in which Italian cinema knew talk to the whole world. And with animations that reconstruct a climate, a spirit, a way of living and conceiving cinema.

Django & Django includes interventions by Ruggero Deodato, Franco Nero, Quentin Tarantino and by Sergio Corbucci himself in archival footage.

[John Ford] had John Wayne, [Sergio Leone] had Clint Eastwood, I have Franco Nero.

[ai produttori cinematografici] For God’s sake, if the Germans can do westerns, why the hell can’t we?

I saw that in Spain there were these magnificent horses, these extraordinary canyons, this desert landscape that looked a lot like Mexico, or Texas, or rather as we imagined them. So when [Sergio Leone] and I were shooting [Gli ultimi giorni di Pompei, 1959], we often said to ourselves, “Wait a minute, we could do a fantastic western here, right?”

[sulla violenza vista in Il grande silenzio] Yes, I’m killing a lot of people. I’ve killed more people than Nero and Caligula. But every time it’s harder to find a murder… that could be used in any movie. I used revolvers and Winchesters, I killed with dynamite, with gas, with fire, with … I cut a lot of things. I cut out the ears and made my characters eat their ears. In this movie, I cut my thumbs off. I don’t make my actors eat them, because … because they refuse.

[sul successo commerciale degli “spaghetti western”] Success? Ah, westerns… the main reason, I think, is that, well, we take on or recreate the atmosphere of our time, a time of violence. Violence for no reason, and often only for the sake of violence. It is the same reason, I believe, that is the main reason for the success of the James Bond films.

[su cosa lo ha ispirato a fare Gli specialisti] The idea was to show that I was against hippies. Look, at that moment the Manson affair didn’t happen… but there are too many real problems in the world for me to accept the selfless passivity of these people, Jimi Hendrix died with a puncture in London. I’m against drugs and hippies. I wanted to denounce them in The Specialists… I’m really violently against their attitude, and I hate Easy Rider (1969).

Everyone can make a movie, but not everyone can make a good western.