trailers and previews on the event in streaming

The DC FanDome returns on October 16, 2021, with numerous films, TV series and video games in preview. With San Diego Comic-Con suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic, all attention is on DC Entertainment’s virtual event.

DC FanDome is the one-day free virtual event for DC fans with webcasts and live activities where we showcase what’s most important to us for movies, games, series, comics and more, as well as discover people up close. that create the characters and worlds we love so much. With exclusive presentations, behind the scenes, celebrations and must-see moments, on October 16th you won’t want to be anywhere else but here!