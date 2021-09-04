trailers and previews on the event in streaming

The DC FanDome returns on October 16, 2021, with numerous films, TV series and video games in preview. With San Diego Comic-Con suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic, all attention is on DC Entertainment’s virtual event.
DC FanDome is the one-day free virtual event for DC fans with webcasts and live activities where we showcase what’s most important to us for movies, games, series, comics and more, as well as discover people up close. that create the characters and worlds we love so much. With exclusive presentations, behind the scenes, celebrations and must-see moments, on October 16th you won’t want to be anywhere else but here!
The most anticipated films at DC Fandome 2021
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters in December 2022 with the return of Jason Momoa in the lead role, alongside Amber Heard as Mera and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. The DC FanDome will offer fans a behind-the-scenes special for the upcoming sequel.
- The Batman, Matt Reeves’ independent film not connected to the DC Extended Universe will have a second trailer screened during DC Fandome.
- Black Adam Dwayne Johnson’s debut in the DC Extended Universe will see a “first look” at the long-awaited film that introduces the anti-hero and nemesis of Zachary Levi’s Shazam.
- Out in May 2022, DC League of Super Pets is an animated film that will see Superman’s Kryptonian dog, Krypto, create a new team of superheroes alongside other pets with superpowers. Dc Fandome 2021 is expected to include a new trailer for the film following the teaser released last year.
- One of the most anticipated films of the UEDC is certainly The Flash, out November 2022. The Scarlet Sprinter’s first solo film will not only see Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck reprise their roles as Barry Allen and Bruce Wayne, but will also feature the introduction of the Multiverse and the return of Michael Keaton as of Tim Burton’s Batman of the Universe. Given the hype of the title, DC Fandome 2021 will be the perfect opportunity for a video preview.
- Zachary Levi returns as the superhero Shazam in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods which sees the return of Billy Batson and his superhero family. With filming for the sequel nearing completion, there will be a preview of the film at DC FanDome 2021.
The TV series at DC Fandome 2021
- The tv series Batwoman with Bridget Regan’s Poison Ivy and the debut of Victoria’s Renee Montoya Cartagena will inaugurate the third season three days before the start of the DC FanDome enjoying a preview during the virtual convention.
- The last season of Doom Patrol it will already be started when the DC FanDome kicks off, but a preview will still be shown.
- Eighth season for the Arrowverse’s Barry Allen with the five-episode crossover event Armageddon that kicks off the final season of the TV series The Flash. DC Fandome 2021 will include a preview of The Flash season 8 and the Armageddon event.
- The new animated series Harley Quinn is expecting a third season later this year and the DC FanDome 2021 will include a preview of the next season.
- Seventh season coming up for Legends of Tomorrow which is preparing to exceed 100 episodes. The DC FanDome is expected to include a panel celebrating more than 100 episodes of the TV series.
- With an expected debut in 2022, DC Fandome 2021 will include a preview of the new TV series Naomi, new entry of the Arrowerse based on the comic by Brian Michael Bendis, adapted for the screen Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship longtime authors of the tv series Arrow.
- After debuting in the crazy The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, John Cena’s anti-hero, Peacemaker, will star in an HBO Max series of the same name that will explore the origin of the mercenary peacemaker. The series, written and produced by James Gunn, will premiere at DC FanDome 2021. The live-action series will consist of eight episodes and will be released in January 2022.
- With its sixth and final season currently underway, Supergirl starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El will have its premiere at the DC FanDome 2021 with a farewell tribute to one of the Arrowerse’s most beloved series. Also the spin-off series Superman & Lois starring Clark Kent and Lois Lane, parents of two children and residents of Clark’s hometown of Smallville, it concluded a first season, with a second season that will premiere at DC Fandome 2021.
- The series Stargirl HBO Max starring Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore is in the middle of season two, but the series has been renewed for a third season that will enjoy a preview at DC Fandome 2021.
- Titans is in the midst of its third season with a finale set to air later this year. A preview of the grim Teen Titans TV series has been confirmed for DC Fandome 2021, probably a taste of the third season finale.
- Young Justice Cartoon Network’s hugely popular animated series has found a home and a third season first on DC Universe and a fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms, coming to HBO Max on October 21st.
- Other titles that will attend DC Fandome 2021 include Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batwheels, Catwoman: Hunted, DC Super Hero Girls, Sweet Tooth And Teen Titans Go!.