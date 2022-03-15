Trailers await to unwrap stranded cruise ship

The cruise ship remained stranded last night in the bay of Puerto Plata. Norwegian Escapewith nearly five thousand people including cruise passengers and crew members.

vice admiral Ramon Gustavo Betances Hernandezcommander of the Navy of the Dominican Republic, when announcing the preliminary report of the incident, indicated that the winds registered in the Bride of the Atlantic took the ship out of the channel.

As a strategy, the authorities are releasing liquid from the bow. He reported that they await the arrival of several trailers, to try to take the boat to deep waters.

Apordom: “Everything is under control” The Dominican Port Authority appointed a commission in permanent session to deal with the case. “So far it is a situation that is controlled, where the safety of the cruise passengers and crew members, as well as the structure of the vessel, are guaranteed. For us, this is the most important thing, guaranteeing security”, highlighted the director of Apordom, Jean Luis Rodríguez. At the time of departure, the cruise ship was destined for the island of Saint Thomas. On board the ship there are 4,841 people, of which 3,223 are visitors and 1,618 are part of the crew. In 2022, 58 cruise ships have arrived in Puerto Plata.

In the same way, they appeal to the tide to rise and the cruise to be able to float.

“It’s a combination of helping with more tugboats and releasing cargo,” Vice Admiral Betances Hernández explained to the press.

Responding to the question of whether the ship would leave for its original destination when they manage to cross it, the Navy’s general commander said that this would depend on the conditions of the ship.

Although there are no reports of damage to the ocean liner, Betances Hernández indicated that a team of divers is expected to arrive early Tuesday morning to assess the ship.

The Vice Admiral assured that both the crew and the tourists are out of danger, so it will not be necessary to evacuate them.

The cruise ship arrived in the morning hours of Monday at the Taino Bay port of Puerto Plata, coming from Port Cañaveral, Florida, United States. 3,223 passengers and 1,618 crew members travel on the ship.

Authorities reported that the ship ran aground at 5:00 pm when it was leaving for San Thomas Island.

Members of other military organizations also work in the rescue work, as well as rescuers from the Civil Defense.

Provincial Senator Ginnette Bournigalnoted that the situation is under control and that the tourists are all fine.

“The tourists are very well. We are waiting for the tide to rise and for a large tugboat to arrive that is in Puerto Rico to move the ship,” told Diario Libre Bournigal.

The pro-government legislator expressed that all the tourists remain inside the cruise ship doing their usual fun and that everything is fine.

Likewise, he expressed that all the authorities of the province are attentive to the situation and that they have proceeded to keep the area under surveillance.

“We are waiting for the tide to rise around eleven at night to move the boat. The ship is working normal, all the sensors on her are perfect,” added Bournigal.

The Norwegian Escape It is the 14th cruise ship that arrives at the port of Taino Bay In March. While in January 23 ships arrived and 21 in February.

The Taino Bay has helped revive cruise tourism in the Puerto Plata area.