trailers, Thunderbols and the absence of the Fantastic Four – DANGER ROOM

Kevin Feige clarifies new data from projects already announced.

Kevin Feige, after clearing up some doubts in the last SDCC, has come out in D23 to present what steps to follow are the next ones. Marvel Studios has released announcements that, not expected, are no less interesting. Of course, to reduce tensions, he began representing roger the musicallive.

Here is all the news that has been released:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler He has commented that he is finalizing the film, working on the editing. However, they have shown more exclusive images of the film for attendees, with new shots of Ironheart, Namor or Attuma.

After seeing these images, the cast of the film has appeared to confirm juicy data such as that Shuri will have a greater weight or that the entire film wants to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. In addition, Kevin Feige has commented that this is the biggest movie they have ever shot.

iron heart

Taking advantage of the inertia of Black Pantherhave shown a teaser exclusive to the series Disney+in which Riri Williams and El Enhoodado have been seen. The series will pit magic against technology and is shooting between Atlanta and Chicago.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors and Evangeline Lilly have come on stage to present the film. They have stated that it will be the character’s biggest movie and that this film will be directly related to The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.. To top it off, the Jimmy Woo of randall park will have his role in the film.

werewolf by night

An open secret has been confirmed: Marvel Studios is going to put out a Halloween special starring the werewolf. Michael Giacchino, the director, has been inspired by horror movies in the thirties. Gael García Bernal will play Jack Russell and Laura Donnelly will be Elsa Bloodstone.

The following trailer (with a surprise appearance of The Man-Thing) and the following poster have also been shown:

Secret Invasion

Don Cheadle has appeared on stage and shown the first trailer of Secret Invasion:

It has been indicated that this series will lead to Armor Warsof which the logo has been shown.

Loki (Season 2)

The cast of the series has been released, and it has been announced that in the series will appear Jonathan Ke Quan, who has returned in style after the retirement that has lasted decades.

The Fantastic Four

After joking that he has nothing to say about the Fantastic Four, he has gone on stage to matt shackman, director of the film. However, no casting has been announced.

Threw out

Once again, with the presence of the cast, a trailer has been shown in which it is hinted that the series will focus on the relationship between Fisk and Echo, the character introduced in .hawk eye

Darevil: Born Again

charlie cox has gone on stage to present his series, which marks the definitive return of Daredevil in the UCM. The first official logo of the series has been shown.

Captain America: New World Order

Returns confirmed Tim Blake Nelson such as El Lider, as well as Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley. He will also debut Shira Haas, like the Israeli heroine, Sabra. The logo has also been presented.

Thunderbolts

The cast has been confirmed as well as the characters that will make up the group:

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as the Countess Allega de Fontaine

Wyatt Russell as USAgent

David Harbor as Red Guardian

Olga Kurylenko as The Overseer

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier

Hannah John-Kamen as the Phantom

In turn, this image has been published in which you can see the group’s designs.

It will start shooting in 2023.

the marvels

The actresses (Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris) appeared on stage, along with Nia DaCosta, director of the film. The first images have been exhibited, but they have remained at the event. Of course, the return of Goose has been confirmed.

That is all that the presence of Marvel Studios in the event.