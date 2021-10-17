trailers, traam, cast and previews

Warner Bros on November 4, 2022 will distribute in theaters The Flash, a film currently in production that will see Ezra Miller reprise the role of Barry Allen introduced in the films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice And Justice League as part of the Extended Unverso DC. Miller’s Flash will finally have its own solo film that will introduce the “multiverse” and will be directed by horror specialist Andy Muschietti, director of the blockbuster IT.

Plot and cast

The official plot: The 12th Extended Universe DC (UEDC) movie reintroduces the superhero known as The Flash. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time as the Flash to try to prevent the murder of his mother, which brings unwanted consequences to his timeline.

Ezra Miller returns as Barry, with a cast that includes Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, as well as Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso and Luke Brandon Field. We will also see Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman – “an older version of Wayne from an alternate universe”.

The Flash – trailers and videos

First trailer in original language released on October 16

Curiosity

Andy Muschietti directs “The Flash” from a screenplay by Gardner Fox (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn) based on characters created by Gardner Fox (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) & Harry Lampert (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

This film is the third story-based adaptation of Flashpoint after the animated film Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013) and season 3 of the tv series Flash.

The film will reportedly ignore the events of Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997) and will feature new stories about Michael Keaton’s Batman to bridge the gap between Batman Returns (1992) and this film.

Greg Berlanti was at one point in charge of directing the film. He later developed the Flash TV series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he joked about Michael Keaton stealing his job. There have been rumors of Morgan returning to “The Flash” as Thomas Wayne as a new Batman from an alternate universe where it was Bruce who was killed off the stage, not his parents. This led to Martha (Lauren Cohan) suffering an emotional breakdown and becoming the Joker while Thomas becoming Batman to stop her.

After the success of Batman (1989), Jon Peters and Peter Guber in 1991 were about to produce a Flash movie, with Jeph Loeb recruited for the script and Michael J. Fox being considered for the role of Wally West or Barry Allen, but the film was canceled.

It has been confirmed that the film is NOT an origin story.

The film will see two Batman actors reprising their roles with Michael Keaton returning from Batman Returns tied up with Christian Bale and Ben Affleck playing Batman for the fourth time by beating Bale’s record. However, there have been talks with Bale appearing in the film with his existing Batman in his timeline, although Bale himself has stated that Christopher Nolan must give his approval of Bale’s Batman being part of this multiverse.

Director Andy Muschietti spoke of Affleck’s return to the film: “It’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the film. Affleck’s interaction and relationship between Barry and Wayne will bring an emotional level we’ve never seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and this is one of the emotional vessels of the film. This is where Affleck Batman comes in. [Affleck] is the baseline. It’s part of that unaltered state before we dive into Barry’s adventure. There is a familiarity there. “

Director Andy Muschietti has confirmed that Flashpoint’s plot elements will be incorporated into the film. Muschietti defines the film as a beautiful human story.

Bradley Cooper, Chris Pine, Ryan Kwanten, Matthew Fox and Scott Porter were vying for the role of Barry Allen / The Flash before Ezra Miller was cast.

Kiersey Clemons was cast in the role of Iris West in Justice League, but his scenes were cut. His scenes were later reinstated for the Justice League by Zack Snyder aired on HBO.

The Flash will be Andy Muschietti’s first non-horror film.

Ray Fisher was included at one point in development as a Cyborg with a significant role in the film, but was canceled from the script in January 2021 following allegations of misconduct, offensive and unprofessional behavior brought to the actor by director Joss Whedon.

Ezra Miller and comic book writer Grant Morrison wrote a draft of the script with a darker version of the character, but the studio decided not to move forward with that version.

Robert Zemeckis, Sam Raimi, Matthew Vaughn and Marc Webb were the first to be involved in directing, however Raimi and Webb dropped out of the project. Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were also asked by the studio to direct.

Billy Crudup is the fifth actor in the film Watchmen (2009) to appear in the UEDC. The other 4 are Carla Gugino, Patrick Wilson, Apollonia Vanova and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Andy Muschietti recorded and shared the moment he told Sasha Calle that she would play Supergirl in the film, with the actress thrilled to tears. Actress Helen Slater was also recorded when producers told her she had landed the lead role in Supergirl (1984).

At some point in development David S. Goyer was commissioned to direct the film with Ryan Reynolds as Barry Allen. When Goyer left the film, Shawn Levy was cast to direct the film which would star Wally West, Levy later left The Flash due to his engagement with A night at the museum 2 – Escape (2009) and was replaced by David Dobkin.

The character of Kara Zor-El, the most famous version of Supergirl, appeared in a comic prequel made for the film The man of Steel (2013) as part of the crew that brought a Kryptonian ship to Earth, which later becomes the Clark Fortress of Solitude. Kara disappeared after landing and is yet to be seen again in the franchise.

Rita Ora and Lucy Boynton were favorites for Iris West before the role went to Kiersey Clemons.

Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were supposed to direct the film at some stage of the project’s pre-production, however all dropped due to creative differences.

During the DC Fandome 2020 panel, director Andy Muschietti revealed that Barry will wear a new suit designed by Bruce Wayne creating a mentor / student dynamic that winks at that of Peter Parker / Tony Stark from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Miller and screenwriter Christina Hodson have instead hinted at the plot of the film that will introduce the Multiverse in the Extended Universe DC. Miller said about this: This movie will open that door that Flashpoint has opened in the comics, so that all of these stories and characters can start to collide. ” Hodson added that “the cinematic multiverse will be born out of this movie, it’s born out of Barry’s story.”

Sasha Calle is the first Hispanic actress to play Supergirl. Calle will be the third live-action incarnation of Supergirl, a character created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in 1959, after that of Helen Slater in the 1984 film of the same name, a failed attempt to repeat the success of Christopher Reeve’s Superman and of course the television Supergirl. played by the lovely Melissa Benoist part of the Arrowerse. We also remember that Adrienne Palicki, missing Wonder Woman Televisiva, played a girl named Kara in the third season of the TV series Smallville (episode “The pact”); in one of the bizarre treatments written for the sequel Superman III with Christopher Reeve, Kara was expected to appear not as Superman’s cousin but as Brainiac’s surrogate daughter and Kal-El’s love interest and in Zack’s Man of Steel Snyder there is a reference to Supergirl when Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent discovers an open space capsule in the Fortress of Solitude.

Ezra Miller and Billy Crudup have already starred together in Lucifer effect (“Stanford Prison Experiment”) (2015).

Billy Crudup was supposed to reprise the role of Henry Allen, but later retired due to scheduling conflicts.

Julia Roberts and Julianne Moore were considered for the role of Nora Allen.

This will be the second DC Extended Universe film for Christina Hodson after working on Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn (2020).

Sasha Calle took a chemistry test with Ezra Miller as part of her audition, which also included Mexican and Brazilian actresses.

The liking of producer Barbara Muschietti on an Instagram post, comparing Sasha Calle with the Cir-El version of Supergirl, ignited fan theories that Calle will play this character in the film. Calle later shared a photo of her with a shorter haircut, even compared to Cir-El’s. The first glimpse of her in costume while filming in London suggested that this Supergirl is instead based on Lara Lane Kent from the “Injustice” universe.

Daniel Radcliffe had expressed interest in the role of The Flash.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who wrote the first drafts of the script and were supposed to direct the project, but moved on.

This film is based on the plot of “Flashpoint”, in which Flash accidentally created an alternate universe while trying to prevent the death of his mother. This results in a new reality where the world is in chaos and Barry Allen must locate and assemble a new Justice League to make things right.

Director Andy Muschietti previously outlined how the Multiverse will work within the DC Extended Universe: “This film is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story involving a unified universe in which all cinematic iterations that we have seen before are valid. It is inclusive in the sense that it is saying that everything you have seen exists, and everything you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse. I’ll tell you it’s a good ride. It will be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this movie because he is the bridge between all these characters and timelines. And in a way, he restarts everything and forgets nothing … His mother has been murdered, his father has been trained and incarcerated, and his entire journey since then has been a man trying to make things right … the script really captures the his talkativeness, his personality … he is someone who has the power to change past events, but in so doing, he can deteriorate the very fabric of the space-time continuum. “

The Arrowerse’s “Flash” TV series’ Barry Allen reportedly starring Grant Gustin may have a cameo in the film. Details at the moment are scarce regarding the real consistency of the role, but it seems clear that Gustin will play his version of Barry Allen adding another piece to the new DC cinematic Multiverse. Actually Gustin and Miller have already met on screen, Miller’s Barry Allen appeared during the televised crossover event Crisis on infinite Earths.

The soundtrack

The original music for the film is by composer Benjamin Wallfisch (Shazam !, IT Chapter One, IT Chapter Two, Mortal Kombat, The Invisible Man, Blade Runner 2049).