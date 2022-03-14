Trained dogs could detect the coronavirus

At present, for detect if a person is infectedCOVID-19 is tested as a PCR or an antigen testyes However, using dogs to identify this disease could speed up detections, in addition to being able to use this method in cultural or sporting events with a lot of influx.

Researchers of the Alfort National Veterinary School, Vet Alfort, in France, have been carrying out studies in the field of dog detection of coronavirus since 2020. In its last post show their research project regarding the identification of the coronavirus by dogs.

How does the study was realized

Vet Alfort scientists went to two Parisian health centers where diagnostic tests for coronavirus were being carried out. There they collected several samples of each of the 335 volunteers who participated: two nasopharyngeal swabs or PCR, a saliva test and a sweat test.

Regarding the results of the PCR, of all the tests analyzed by the investigative team, 109 people were infected of coronavirus: 78 were symptomatic and 31 patients had no symptoms. For its part, the dogs were given the sweat samples from each patient, which were obtained by placing two sterile surgical pads under their armpits for two minutes. The task of the dogs was to sniff them to detect or not the possible infection. Neither they nor their caregivers could know in advance the health status of each individual analyzed.

In infected, asymptomatic and symptomatic patients, the animals were able to detect 97% of positive cases. In addition, the dogs in the study identified 91% of volunteers who did not have COVID-19 disease and had 91% accuracy in recognizing volunteers who were not infected.

What could canine detection of COVID-19 be used for?

The dogs involved in this study belong to the French fire brigades and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of the Interior. All animals were trained in the same way and according to the protocol developed in a previous post of the research group. This training was carried out with positive and negative olfactory cones, to know the sensitivities of each animal.

“Non-invasive detection of coronavirus infection by canine smell could be an alternative” to the current PCR tests, the scientists comment in the study. Also, this form of detection of the disease could be necessary when many people need to be traced for the coronavirus together and at the same time.

The researchers say that this type of canine tests could help in contexts of “mass screenings”. On the other hand, Vet Alfort scientists emphasize that “canine tests are not invasive and provide immediate and reliable results”, according to Reuters.

On the other hand, and facing Future investigations of this Vet Alfort team, the team comments that “further studies will focus on the direct smell of dogs to evaluate sniffer dogs for mass pre-testing at airports, ports, train stations, cultural activities or sporting events.”

