trainees and women most affected by the effects of excessive stress – Corriere.it

The Bicocca investigation on behalf of Anaao Assomed Lombardia. The secretary Magnone: «Alarming figures. And the pandemic has made the situation worse “

How do you feel, doctor? For seven out of ten Lombard doctors the answer is: bad. They suspect they have suffered from burnout

a «syndrome conceptualized as a consequence of chronic stress in the workplace not managed successfully», according to the definition of the World Health Organization. Sixty percent of white coats fear that due to their chosen career they will face the problem in the future. About a third already now have symptoms of the anxiety spectrum, 40 percent show signs of depression.

The Bicocca study The data emerge from the “Epidemiological survey on burnout in Lombard doctors” that the Bicocca University conducted between November 2021 and March 2022 on behalf of the regional section of Anaao Assomed, the association of executive doctors. The scholars prepared an online questionnaire to which 958 doctors replied, about a third of those who read the email with the proposal. 71.6 percent of survey respondents believe they have suffered from excessive stress. The alarm bells? “Emotional exhaustion, growing detachment from one’s profession, reduced efficiency,” he explains Edoardo Nicolò Aiellopsychologist and PhD student in Neuroscience in Bicocca.

Women and young people most affected The women ei young they are most affected. Trainees, in particular, see themselves as less self-effective. “With this term we mean the ability to act effectively in the round, not only in the professional sphere” explains Aiello. On the other hand, those who have long years of experience behind them are more protected.

Is it all the fault of the pandemic? According to Bicocca's analysis, 87.4 percent of respondents state that Covid and the advent of the fourth wave have had medium or severe effects on their working well-being. On the other hand, those who showed objective signs of burnout suffered from excessive stress even before the health emergency. And the doctors who served in the Covid wards were no more victims of anxiety and depression than their colleagues who, on the other hand, did not take direct care of the infected.

The study of the Piepoli institute According to another study carried out by the Piepoli Institute for the National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, after the epidemic, 5 per cent of the white coats heard had new health problems or ailmentssleep disturbances in most cases. Stefano Magnone, regional secretary of Anaao Assomed, speaks of a “lack of resources and hysterical working rhythms” to which the impact of Covid has been added. The virus has had an impact, therefore, but it is not the cause of all ills.

Prevention and screening “The data is alarming,” for Magnone. He is feared for the psychological health of professionals and for patients, who could suffer the repercussions of their burnout. The mechanism must be broken as soon as possible. “It is necessary to think, structure and promote programs for the accurate assessment of work disadvantage for all operators and especially for the female gender and people with less seniority of service – according to Ines Giorgi, psychotherapist -. It is necessary to face the culture of taking care of oneself as health workers already during the course of studies and to make specific support settings available in health companies “. “For too many doctors talking about psychological health is still tabooAiello says. And he proposes screening campaigns in hospitals.

