Trainer throws puppy to the ground: Police investigate (VIDEO)

The terrible images spread on social networks show a trainer who throws a puppy to the ground, the Police investigate the incident

Just a few days ago we told you about a chilling video posted online by Odie’s human dad, one abused puppy from his trainer. The images had been given to him as proof of what was happening inside the facility. Many people were indignant, as well as many other testimonies and everything was reported to the authorities.

A story that freezes the blood just to imagine what that poor and defenseless puppy had to feel when he was lifted by the leash, suffocated and then thrown to the ground.

Unfortunately, however, in the last few hours, another video seems to have attracted the attention not only of the various social media users, but also of the Police, which ensures that they are investigating the incident.

A famous facility, which boasts many clients as NBA stars, does not seem to treat puppies that are brought to it for training with respect and care. The pictures are terrible, you can see thetrainer who through the leash lifts the puppy up and then knock it to the ground. Doggie moans are a blow to the heart for anyone who listens to them.

The terrible video: trainer slams a puppy to the ground during the “lesson”

A truly chilling video appeared on social media that is making many angry and annoyed. The images are strong, which make us wonder how it is possible to inflict such punishment on a four-legged.

A trainer of the Fort Bend County, is shown while during a training of a small furry dog ​​behaves, as many have pointed out, in a manner cruel and violent towards the animal.

It seems that to an order not carried out by the puppy, the trainer to punish him for the mistake committed, raises him from the collar until he reaches his shoulders, and then slam it hard on the ground.

The crying coupled with the puppy’s moans are a blow to anyone who watches the video.

Much indignation was born on social media, where the actions are commented, harshly condemning what happens.

The authorities are investigating the incident and theFort Bend County District Attorney’s Office he said that: “The District Attorney’s Office is actively investigating an animal cruelty report regarding a social media video“Continuing”depicts the alleged mistreatment of a dog in Fort Bend County“.

They add that they cannot go into detail as the investigations are still ongoing, asserting that nothing is taken lightly and that the mistreatment of animals it is not forgiven as a crime.

“An in-depth investigation by animal cruelty investigators and prosecutors is underway”These are the words that conclude the declaration. The reasons behind those gestures or whether it was an isolated case or not, are not answers that you have for the moment, but the certainty is that hearing the puppy’s moans hurts and no animal should undergo such treatment.

The images contained in the following post could offend your sensitivity: viewing is not recommended for an easily impressionable audience

