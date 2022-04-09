Training and conference before Clermont/PSG

This Friday, April 08, Paris Saint-Germain had a busy day. The latter started with a publicized training session in order to perfect the preparation for this Saturday’s trip to Clermont. Afterwards, coach Mauricio Pochettino presented himself to journalists for the pre-match press conference. The opportunity to discuss the group, the opponent and the infirmary. Then, the capital club posted its latest No Comment episode, and the photos of the Parc Party, a meeting between Parisian stars and the children of the Junior Club. Throwback to the images of the day:

Watch the first 1⃣5⃣ minutes of the workout live at https://t.co/1DL7waZXZY starting at 11:15 a.m.! 🎥⚽️#CF63PSG — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

⚽️ 15 minutes of live training before Clermont Foot 63 – Paris Saint-Germain 🔴🔵 https://t.co/GrHKKLtVBo — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

Follow Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference live on https://t.co/1DL7waImBo at 1:15 p.m.! 🗣️🎙️#CF63PSG — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

⚽️ Press conference by Mauricio Pochettino before Clermont Foot 63 – Paris Saint-Germain 🔴🔵 https://t.co/9hQJF0CXW7 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

Throwback to Mauricio Pochettino’s visit to our studio https://t.co/1DL7waZXZY before #CF63PSG 🎙 pic.twitter.com/vBpura2nJP — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

📸🏟️🤩 On the occasion of the 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗰 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 at the Parc des Princes, Leo Messi, @neymarjrMarco Veratti, @AchrafHakimiand @kimpembe_3 gave a nice surprise to the children of the Junior Club. ❤️💙 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

🎙️💬🗣️ Mauricio Pochettino spoke at a press conference from the Ooredoo Center this Friday, April 8, 2022, on the eve of facing Clermont on behalf of the 31st day of #League 1. — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

📊 @KMbappestill leading the best forward passers #CF63PSG ! ⚽️ — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

🆒📺🤣 #NoComment –EP 35 It’s time for a new episode! — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

📽️🗣️💬 When starting the final sprint in #League 1 and before the match of the 31st day against Clermont, @gigiodonna1 confided in the microphone of #PSGtv. — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022

🆕📺 𝐋𝐞 𝐉𝐓 𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 – On the program: 🔜 Preparing for #CF63PSG

🎙️ The interview with @gigiodonna1

🏟️ An unforgettable day for the Junior Club at the Parc des Princes

🤾‍♂️ Qualification for the quarter-finals of the@ehfcl for the @psghand pic.twitter.com/Bb9kfF6tfy — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 8, 2022