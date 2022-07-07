Training before psychiatric jump from Pediatrics to adulthood

Maria Isabel Lostal Gracia.

reinforce the psychiatric transition from pediatrics to adulthood. This is a clear need for specialists, who consider that “a regulated training in Adolescent Medicine“, as explained to Medical Writing Maria Isabel Lostal Graciaspecialist in Pediatrics at the Actur Oeste Health Center in Zaragoza and secretary of the Board of the Society of Child Psychiatry of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (SPI-AEP). According to Lostal Gracia, “we must ensure that in this stage of change, adolescents receive a high-quality medical care without interruption“.

And this is important because, as Lostal Gracia asserts, “the adolescents have peculiar characteristicswith different pathologies that must be taken into account due to the significant changes they undergo during this period, both physical and psychological, as well as social and behavioral”. Hence, “the doctors who attend to these patients must have this regulated training and oriented to psychiatric pathologyin addition to other areas such as sexuality or risk behaviors, for example”.

For the specialist, adolescence is also “a complicated stage in which young people can require consultations in which their parents are not present due to the issue of confidentiality. Another important aspect that reveals the need for this training so that pediatricians can and know how to handle adolescents”. In this same sense, this psychiatric transition must be done “with coordinated working groups“, according to Lostal Grace.

“It is important that these pathologies such as ADHD, anxiety or depression are detected early from Primary Care”

The specialist reports that, according to her experience, “in the case of adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), are patients who will be followed up by other Family Medicine and Psychiatry professionals. For this reason, in the health center where I work, I carry out some training talks with family explaining to them what ADHD is, how these young people manage themselves, when they need to see a psychiatrist, how long their medication should last, etc”. For this reason, the pediatrician emphasizes the importance of creating “coordinated work groups” and thus ensuring the correct psychiatric transition from adolescent to adulthood, adding that “it is also vital to collaboration between pediatricians and psychiatrists“.

This type of group, together with regulated training in Adolescent Medicine, will allow “detect and treat pathologies such as ADHD, anxiety or depression, among others, and they can be attended from the initial stages. In this way, adolescents will not directly debut with a very serious picture of depression or even with a suicide attempt”. Regarding the latter, the pediatrician considers that it is necessary to emphasize the ravages of the pandemic in the mental health of the child and adolescent population, so “it is important that these pathologies are detected early in Primary Care“.

Greater investment in mental health for adolescents

The reinforcement of the psychiatric transition from Pediatrics to adulthood also defends it vox. In fact, as this newspaper advanced, this is stated in a Proposal Not of Law on the adoption of health measures for the prevention of harmful behavior and suicide in children under 16 years of age, presented at the Health and Consumer Affairs Commission of the Congress of Deputies. Likewise, they also ask to increase investment in mental health training for health personnel.

An increase in investment that is also shared by Lostal Gracia, who stipulates that “for training healthcare professionals takes time and resourcesso a greater economic investment is vital”. In addition, the pediatrician assures that for this psychiatric transition to be carried out in the best possible way, priority actions must be carried out such as “the reinforcement of human resources for mental health and improving access to mental health services from Primary Care centers, for example”, he concludes.