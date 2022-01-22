Training camps, hospital raids and threats of arrest to doctors: the militarization of British no vaxes worries Johnson

THE no vax British they move on to armed struggle. A reporter from the Daily Mail has infiltrated a group frequented by citizens of the Kingdom opposed to the vaccination he organizes paramilitary training camps under the guidance of army veterans British. At the beginning of January, about a hundred people, mostly middle-aged white men, they participated in a park of the Staffordshire to workouts of kickboxing, exercises for march in formation and techniques for break through the police lines in the squares. They are all members of a Telegram chat, Alpha Men Assemble, just born last month but grown to count about 8 thousand subscribers after the success of a first training camp on a beach in West Sussex, at the end of December.

The organizers urged those present to prepare for direct action, one “war” against the government, ea hit vaccination centers, schools, public health representatives. The Alpha Men are also raising money to promote thehome education of children, taking them away from public schools e “State indoctrination”. Among the tutors there would be not only no-vax activists, but also former members of the neo-fascist party British National Party. To confirm the political faith of the group, posts from the Telegram channel are often shared in the chat Tommy Robinson, former multi-prejudiced leader of extreme right.

Although the Alpha Men have denied having violent purposes and claim to conduct exercises for playful purpose and to cement the bonds of friendship, theanti Terrorism from London is following the growing trend with concern militarization of the most radical no-vaxes. Last August, another investigation by the Daily Mail had uncovered a network of 200 ex-military, obsessed with guns and vaccine conspiracy theories, the Veterans for Freedom, who discussed attacking vaccination centers and health personnel, blocking supermarkets requiring vaccination certificates, and sending “Rapid reaction forces” in schools when children are vaccinated. Reports on health security threats are regularly brought to the attention of the prime minister himself Boris Johnson, revealed the Guardian.

In Great Britain, a vast one has in fact been coagulating anti-lockdown movement and no-vax, led by peoples leaders like Piers Corbyn, which prompted set fire to the offices of parliamentarians against “the introduction of the new fascism”, and the former nurse Kate Shemirani, who last summer turned the crowd against the health workers, who were found guilty of killing patients like Nazi doctors, to the point of causing the evacuation of a vaccination hub and a shopping center a Brighton during a tense protest.

But new bands like Alpha Men seem intent on doing a breakthrough in the no-vax battle. They mock the demonstrations of Piers Corbyn, considered too peaceful and ridiculed as “walks in the park”, and are influenced by American import conspiracy theories even more extreme, like QAnon and, above all, the ideology of sovereign citizens. Developed in the United States at the end of the 1970s, the sovereign citizens’ movement does not recognize any juridical authority above the sheriff of the county and has gradually evolved into a dangerous one armed anti-government militia, albeit very fragmented. During the first lockdown, the ideas of American sovereign citizens easily took root in the United Kingdom, which does not have a rigid written constitution, but a complex body of laws and statutes that have settled over the centuries. The Alpha Men themselves describe themselves as “men and women free to think who live as sovereign beings according to the common law”, the so-called common law, the millenary English legal tradition in which the main source of law does not lie in the legislative power, but in the precedents of jurisprudence.

Over the last few months, there have been numerous episodes of sovereign citizens who broke into hospitals and vaccination centers referring to medieval customary laws considered legally superior to the norms currently in force in the country.

On January 15, some no-vaxes entered a vaccination hub in Watford self-proclaiming bailiffs, “Constables”, and declaring military doctors under arrest for high treason. In December, a group of pandemic deniers attempted to kidnap from a hospital in Liverpool a elderly sick with Covid to save him from “genocide” and threatened to arrest nurses in the name of common law. On August 18, a police officer was injured as some 20 sovereign citizens tried to seize the castle of Edinburgh to remove the statues and “False laws of pedophiles” and re-establish the common law. Even the former striker of the Newcastle and the English national team, Alan Shearer, now a sports commentator, ended up in the crosshairs for promoting the need for the third dose on television: on December 23, a small group of people showed up in front of his former home address to deliver him pseudo-legal formal notice.

For more than a year, opponents of health restrictions and vaccination have been appealing toarticle 61 of the Magna Carta, the bill of rights granted by Giovanni Senza Terra in 1215, to justify disobedience to the laws of the State and to claim the right to choose which laws to respect. The clause guaranteed the right of rebellion and the acquisition of land, castles and royal possessions if the Statute were violated. It was immediately repealed the following year and was valid only for twenty-five specific English barons, all now dead, ça va sans dire. It therefore has no legal value. The myth of article 61 and the just rebellion against the government has found a way to survive among the no-vaxes. They organize themselves online training courses for constables of the common law and a site of sovereign citizens releases identity documents and bogus driving licenses, in addition to providing alleged legal advice for appeals in court, already widely rejected by the judiciary.

In short, the penetration of American conspiracy theories and the growing trend towards militarization risk transforming the British no-vax galaxy into an incubator of anti-government extremism. An American nightmare scenario that is now up to the counter-terrorism units of the Ministry of the Interior to avert.