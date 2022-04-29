Training course in General Medicine, the ATS celebrates its first 7 graduates

A concrete and precious help in this historical moment to face, as it is now known, the shortage of doctors, especially in some territorial areas.

Seven are the first graduates of the three-year training course in General Medicine at the ATS della Montagna Center.

Feast day

A day of celebration last April 22 for the recent graduates Giacomo Barazzetti, Ilena Bazzana, Benedetta Faustinelli, Leonardo Manca, Francesca Monchieri, Francesca Morcelli and Terzio Righini.

5 of them (3 in Valtellina Alto Lario and 2 in Valcamonica) – they explain from ATS – were already working as General Practitioners in the territory of the Mountain Agency with a ceiling reduced to 650 patients, which, soon, may be increased to 1500 .

A concrete and precious help in this historical moment to face, as it is now known, the shortage of doctors, especially in some territorial areas.

The strategic direction of the Mountain ATS congratulates the new professionals, recalling that today, Friday 29 April, the 4th three-year period 2021/2024 has started. 13 in all the new trainees who today started their training course with a remote session held by Polis. On 10 May, however, the first training event in attendance will take place at the Aprica Congress Center.

First fruits

“The three-year post-graduate course, mandatory for becoming a General Practitioner, which started in April 2019 – explains the General Manager Raffaello Stradoni – takes place thanks to the support of the ASSTs and the General Practitioners of the area, in particular as regards the practical training, while all the theoretical sessions are held at the Didactic Poles, in Valtellina and Valcamonica, prepared by ATS Montagna in collaboration with some local authorities. Three years after the start of the project – concludes Stradoni – we are reaping the first fruits and this makes us happy and proud. ATS della Montagna has been far-sighted in activating this initiative to address the now increasingly chronic shortage of doctors. I congratulate the 7 recent graduates, the new trainees and the students who are continuing their path with excellent results. I felt my thanks to the GP coordinator of the training center, Dr. Tiziana Panzera, as well as to all the staff of ATS and ASST who daily dedicate themselves to this activity with passion and commitment “.

