Training Day, the anti buddy cop turns 20 | Cinema

Training Day turns twenty! Celebrate by catching it on Netflix

Looking at him today, with all the hindsight of his twenties, Training Day it looks a lot like a series of unfulfilled promises. Antoine Fuqua, who was just in his third film at the time, has never hit those career peaks again, preferring to settle on simple and easily repeatable formulas. David Ayer, who wrote it, first practiced his own lessons by shooting a handful of great thrillers, only to get lost, perhaps permanently, more or less between Suicide Squad And Bright. And the film-inspired series lasted a season before being unceremoniously canceled. It would be a shame, however, to celebrate the twentieth birthday of the story of Alonzo and Jake regretting everything that could have happened and didn’t – which is also one of the themes of the film. We prefer to dedicate a few lines to the celebration of what is in effect the perfect anti-buddy-cop.

Partially inspired by news events, and more generally by the endemic corruption and violence in the American police forces, especially in certain places more at risk, Training Day it is a film of social denunciation, which speaks the language of the detective and at times of the thriller, and it does so on a system that is recognizable as a buddy cop – without the laughs and the funny exchanges. It is starting from the two protagonists, the classic pair of opposites (black / white, expert / beginner, moral / immoral) who find themselves forced to work together. In reality, “forced” is not the exact term in the case of Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke): his dream is to become a detective and put the bad guys in the jail, and his path passes for a period in the narcotics team, the one where the big arrests and we make a name for ourselves.

What Hoyt does not choose is his partner, Alonzo Harris, he is a detective and with years of experience in the field – indeed “on the streets” as Denzel Washington constantly reiterates throughout the film. Who plays at home, but he also tests himself with a character who is the polar opposite (or the bad twin, in fact) of the classic detective that we are used to seeing him play. Violent, corrupt, selfish, always over the top, is the bad cop of the couple, Ethan Hawke’s Danny Glover’s Mel Gibson; but instead of just being a nice bumblebee who breaks the rules when needed, Alonzo is a real thug, protected only by his badge and the effect it has on what he insists on considering “his people”, and not too much he secretly wants nothing more than to put a bullet in his forehead.

This and many other things Jake will discover in the course of his first training day, precisely; which begins as a quarrel between an immaculate virgin and a dirty and bad guardian of order but only out of necessity and gradually degenerates into an ideological confrontation that forces the two to put everything on the plate – their ideas, their worldview, the family, the neighborhood, the role of a policeman in civil society, the difference between an innocent and one who deserves to be riddled with bullets because he made a mistake. It works by accumulation, Training Day, and among other things, it is precisely in the constant growing of increasingly absurd and extreme situations that that thread of detection who keeps the film in thriller territories: what are Alonzo’s motivations? Is there a plan behind this seemingly random sequence of acts of violence and abuse of power?

Fuqua tells this story without ever taking his eye off Jake, who as a novice rookie also acts as the alter ego of the beholder: his choices are always the most right, the most ethical and those that any decent person would make to his. place. Ayer’s script never spares himself when it comes to making judgments and never hides his belief that in Training Day there are very clearly the good and the bad; if anything, the film is a test of endurance, a way to ask the viewer “and where would you draw the line between what is all in all, if not acceptable, at least justifiable under the circumstances, and what is really not?”.

It is in answering this question that Training Day permanently abandons his side buddy cop: when the thread breaks there is no longer anything that holds the two protagonists together, forcibly or not; and therefore the film abandons any temptation to have an external villain to solve it in the only possible way, and that is by making the yin and yang collide. Incidentally this clash and everything it generates is considered by many critics to be the real weakness of Training Day, an ending that abandons the almost forced realism of the previous two hours to launch into the purest symbolism, or more vulgar if you prefer.

It is true that the difference in tone is clear, and that a couple of narrative solutions (one in particular, and if you know the film you know what we’re talking about) touch science fiction; but the dramatic power of these last twenty minutes, and above all of the final catharsis, is also undeniable. Which, as in the best tradition, does not solve absolutely any of the problems (the real ones) accurately exposed in the previous two hours, but only makes us breathe a sigh of relief because, at least for today, it’s over. Given everything that has happened so far, it is already a miracle like this.