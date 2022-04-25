Training finished. In Veneto there are 101 more general practitioners

In Veneto there are 101 more general practitioners. The professionals have completed the three-year course of the specific training school organized and activated by the Veneto Region, which is held at the Public Health School Foundation, which is the structure responsible for training and updating the professionals of the regional social health service and since 2019 course management.

«For our health this is very important news. The training of new professionals is fundamental for our system and represents a priority for us – underlines the regional councilor for Health and Social, Manuela Lanzarin -. And it is even more so when these doctors they will play a role in the territory which is the “second leg” of our healthcare offer. During the pandemic we experienced first-hand how important it was to be able to count on a cohesive territorial health system in tune with what is the provision of services in the moment of acute. The PNRR then, by allocating resources destined to territorial structures that will have to be established, places even more the need to be able to count on trained professionals ”.

The three-year course of specific training in general medicine is reserved for graduates in medicine and surgery enrolled in the corresponding register. The number of doctors to be admitted to courses each year is determined by the regions on the basis of the forecast of the need for doctors in the area within the limits agreed with the Ministry of Health and within the available resources. The institutional responsibility for specific training in general medicine, i.e. the planning and management activity in application of the reference legislation (including: calls for tenders, establishment of competition and examination commissions, relations with the Ministry, verification of reports, etc.) is headed by the Primary Care Unit and Territorial Social and Health Structures of the Veneto Region. Specifically, the course includes 1600 hours of theoretical teaching activity and 3200 hours of practical teaching activity (internships carried out in the company / district structures and GP clinics of the Aulss companies of the Veneto Region including the two hospitals of Padua and Verona). The students were divided into 6 classes: each class was assigned 2 mentor MMG tutors who followed the students for the entire duration of the training course.

“So we welcome these white coats with a welcome – adds the commissioner -. Every new figure preparing to enter our healthcare system is a great resource for us, part of what I will never tire of defining our precious human capital “.