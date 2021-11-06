Training: Fonarcom promotes a common table – Fonarcom 5

FonARCom, the National Interprofessional Joint Fund for Continuing Education, focuses on digital and has set up a work table “with the aim of creating a community between digital learning operators, training bodies and companies that use FAD training to share the respective experiences in order to draw ideas for improvement of digital learning environments, be they formal or informal “. This was announced by the president Andrea Cafà by participating in the Corporate Digital Learning Summit organized by Al platforms.

On the fund’s website it is possible, for companies and operators who do digital learning, to register for a table that will start in December and which will see all the actors involved in the training confront each other to highlight the critical issues, improvements and needs that companies and trainers face. have to offer more and more quality service. “The goal is to create a community in which to share stories, face difficulties and generate ideas for improving the digital learning experience. The solicitations collected will be an incentive for Fonarcom to always give the best for the growth of Italian companies” he continued Andrea Cafà.

While representing the clear majority of companies in Italy, the percentages of SMEs that carry out professional training are still very low and far from the European average. For this reason, according to Cafà, a discussion table is necessary that highlights the offers available also for small and medium-sized companies and the importance of both traditional training and digital learning that allows them to expand the proposals for their employees.

The need for a digital learning culture was also underlined by the president of Altagazione, Vittorio Zingales, who on the sidelines of the Corporate Digital Learning Summit highlighted how the health emergency of the last year highlighted the delays both in the corporate world and above all in the school sector, and how, therefore, the proposals and offers within the digital world are increasingly a priority. “There was a very serious problem of preparation, a lack of distance learning capacity was highlighted during the pandemic,” said Zingales.

FonARCom is the Fund that offers multiple financing tools and guarantees complete support to companies, professionals and training institutions, offering companies the opportunity to create training plans using the INPS payment of 0.30% of the salaries subject to the obligation contributory. The Fund currently collaborates with over 170,000 companies and more than 1,150,000 workers and starting from this experience it wants to focus on the comparison between the parties to guarantee services more centered on the needs of companies and trainers.

