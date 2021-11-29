Training for the muscle mass of women over 50

Toning your muscles after the age of 50 is not a superhero endeavor, but it requires more effort than at other ages. The reason?

«Once the development phase is over, the human being encounters many difficulties in increasing his muscle mass. In fact, if in adolescence the body is led to growth, at the end of this phase the growth (anabolic) and destruction (catabolic) hormones are in equilibrium for about a decade. But yeah towards the age of 30 begins a downward phase where bone and muscle resorption hormones prevail. This process is also strongly favored by stress, which inducesexcessive production of cortisol, hormone that leads to the destruction of muscle and the accumulation of fat “, explains Cristian Rottura, personal trainer and co-author of the book Belly off … morale!.

But why is it more difficult for women to keep fit than men?

«To make muscles grow, the male secretes GH, the growth hormone, and Testosterone. In women, on the other hand, testosterone is at very low levels. Having only GH it is therefore understandable why the muscle mass of a woman is significantly reduced compared to that of men. In addition, the growth hormone is physiologically not produced by the mature woman, since by definition it is produced in growth ».

Weight-bearing exercises are more effective than swimming for women over 50 (photo by Studio Beretta).

What precautions must be taken in a toning workout aimed at women over 50?

«Due to cultural errors, women who are heading towards menopause are always advised to swim. Nothing more wrong! Without the force of gravity, in fact, tissues, both bones and muscles, do not grow: we think of the astronauts who after a long space mission return with osteoporosis. To give metabolic stimulation, overloads are needed. Do weights in the gym, therefore, is the best way to prevent osteoporosi, keep weight under control (lower insulin resistance) and prevent cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases ».