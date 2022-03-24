“Training in diabetes and obesity is useful for healthcare professionals”

Francisco Javier Carrasco, coordinator of the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Working Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

The XVI meeting of the Working Group on Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), which will take place next March 24 and 25 at the Parador de Córdoba, will provide the opportunity to all health professionals to be updated in the diagnosis and treatment of two pathologies that have a high prevalence in the Spanish population.

“Any healthcare professional sees in their day-to-day patients with diabetes or obesity. As it is such a prevalent pathology, in all aspects of Medicine that you can dedicate yourself to, you will have to attend, to a greater or lesser extent, patients with diabetes. For this reason, trying to improve its treatment or, if the appropriate tools are not available, knowing how to derive it is something especially useful for any toilet”, details Francis Xavier Carrascocoordinator of the Diabetes and Obesity Working Group.

A meeting with a “multidisciplinary” character where they will meet, mainly, internists, family doctors and endocrinologists. Although, as Carrasco explains, there will also be occasional representations from other specialties such as Cardiology or Nephrology.

For the coordinator of the Group, that these pathologies are treated from an interdisciplinary field is key and, for this reason, they have included presentations by other specialists in the program. “Many times toThe same patient is seen by different specialists throughout the clinical history of his illness”, claims Carrasco.

What news will be presented at the XVI meeting of the GP of diabetes, obesity and nutrition?

During the meeting there will be room for round tables, informative symposiums and meetings with the expert. During all of them there will be various clinical updatesamong which Carrasco highlights the following: “We are going to evaluate the Comprehensive assessment of diabetic patients with high cardiovascular risk, which interacts in many ways and is an important insight for the internist. We are also going to include several tables on the iImportance of obesity in our patients and its impact on the development of other chronic diseases. And the third clinical aspect to highlight is the update of the assessment of the cardiorenal continuum in diabetes, where the importance of renal protection and treatment when it develops is highlighted”.

Outside the clinical section, the Group will also present the culmination of a project on which it has been working for more than four years. “Another notable novelty is the presentation of the new APP to facilitate the use of the Group’s recommendation algorithm. It is a more dynamic and intuitive way of consulting clinical updates and a decision-making aid tool”, explains Carrasco.

A moment of recognition for diabetes, but not for obesity

This meeting comes at a time when the diabetes already has a proven social and clinical recognition “because it influences many situations and affects many diseases.” However, obesity “is a bit forgotten because it is considered more of a risk factor than a disease”, claims Carrasco, who assures that it is not only the professionals who must take a step forward in its approach: “The health authorities do not take it into consideration either and the maximum example is that drugs that help patients overcome this disease are not funded.”

Precisely, increasing this awareness of the disease is one of the Group’s objectives. “We have worked with patients, other professionals, with the pharmaceutical industry and with health authorities to have more vision. I think that we are beginning to reap the fruits of that staging to participate in diabetes and obesity. We are on the right track, but we still have a long way to go. We must reach more people and that our messages have an impact on the patient, which is what is really important”, explains the specialist.

This meeting will be the last that Carrasco faces as coordinator of the Group. Moment that the specialist takes advantage of to make a positive balance of his trajectory in the last four years. “I considered three big goals. The first was to create a group that could work together and it has been achieved. The second was to create knowledge and we have made several publications adapted to real life, something that is very useful in decision-making. The third was disclosure and through training courses to raise awareness of diabetes and with the creation of the algorithm we have facilitated the understanding of all the changes that have occurred in recent years”, concludes the internist.