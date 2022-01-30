Training in general medicine. For the Lazio TAR, the non-scholarship doctor has the right to free profession. Appeal accepted by a doctor from Sardinia

by Elisabetta Caredda

A Sardinian doctor, not awarded a scholarship, won the appeal against the Ministry of Health and the Region of Sardinia to have her enrollment in the training course in general medicine recognized without having to give up her job. “The Lazio TAR has recognized the right of non-grant-holder physicians to receive adequate remuneration and the concession, therefore, to continue to carry out the existing freelance activity as long as it is compatible with the training”, explains the lawyer Schirra. THE SENTENCE

28 JAN – Good news for doctors attending the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2020/2023, but also for those who will be admitted in future years. A sentence recently pronounced by the Lazio Regional Administrative Court on the appeal brought by a Sardinian doctor defended by the lawyer. Mauro Schirra against the Ministry of Health and the Region of Sardinia (Department of Health), recognized the non-grant doctor the right to adequate remuneration (protected by both the Eurocommunitary law and the Italian Constitution) and therefore the concession to continue to carry out the existing freelance activity as long as it is concretely compatible with his training.

“The Lazio Regional Administrative Court – explains Avv. Schirra heard from Health Newspaper – once again affirmed the principles already enunciated in the past by the Eurounitary jurisprudence (CJEU rulings C-616-16 and C-61716 Pantuso of 24 January 2018), according to which doctors during the course, both in the case of timed training full, and in the case of part-time training, an “adequate remuneration” must be recognized. In the absence of a scholarship, doctors should be allowed the opportunity to carry out other remunerative activities (freelance professionals or conventional medicine) compatible with attendance at the training school “.

“My client – continues the lawyer – has been found to be suitable for admission to the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2020/2023, following the scrolling of the reserved ranking and relating to the determination that has ordered the approval of the public notice for the supernumerary admission of 10 doctors. At the time of enrollment in the aforementioned course, the trainee doctor, even without a scholarship, was deprived of work assignments that became incompatible with the frequency of the course, and this was requested by means of an information document for the completion of the supernumerary enrollment in the course, which reaffirmed that “the trainee physician is prohibited from exercising free-professional activities * and any conventional, precarious or consultancy relationship with the National Health Service or public or private bodies and institutions, including of an occasional or temporary nature “and that all trainees must fill in substitutive declarations of a notary deed pursuant to the law of 4 January 1968, n. 15, and subsequent amendments, certifying the non-existence of causes of incompatibility or declarations of renunciation of the aforementioned incompatible relationships “.

“What does that mean – Schirra points out -, that with this document the trainee doctor was prevented from exercising free professional activities and any conventional, precarious or consultancy relationship with the National or Regional Health Service, or with public and private bodies and institutions, also of an occasional or temporary nature. This condition was also established by the ministerial decree of 7 March 2006 of the same Ministry of Health and subsequent circulars, which did not make any distinction between scholarship holders (and therefore in possession of financial support aimed at allowing them to maintain during their studies) and those who have not been assigned any salary “.

“The general practitioner sponsored by me – explains the lawyer – he also carries out freelance activities both in the assistance continuity service (medical guard), and in private offices with flexibility in working hours. For this reason, he presented an appeal to ask for the cancellation of the acts that established incompatibilities between the frequency of the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2020/2023 and the carrying out of freelance activities “.

“In support of this appeal – continues Schirra – I pointed out that there are no primary rank rules that preclude the exercise of self-employed activity for trainees in specific training courses in general medicine, and that there is a violation of the law and an excess of power for unjustified inequality of treatment between doctors “Calabria Decree” (fellows) and doctors “supernumerary” (without scholarship) “.

“The Lazio Tar – notes the lawyer – has therefore accepted the appeal by canceling the acts that established incompatibilities between the frequency of the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2020/2023 and the performance of a free professional activity. The judges recognized that the Calabria Decree introduced a new and further method of access to the General Medicine course, concerning doctors who have already started their own work, through a reserved ranking without a scholarship. As I mentioned above, once again affirming the right to adequate remuneration (protected both by the Eurocommunitary system and by the Italian Constitution) of the doctor who must be allowed to continue to carry out his previous freelance activity as long as it is concretely compatible “.

“As a result of the aforementioned sentence – concludes Schirra – the general practitioner sponsored by me will be able to continue to perform freelance and thus not unfairly deprive himself of his work (his source of income) in order to attend the training course in general medicine without a scholarship “.

Elisabetta Caredda

January 28, 2022

