Training of professionals in personalized precision medicine

..PMS

The precision personalized medicine It represents a paradigm shift and a new care reality for the health system. In this context, the training it is a fundamental tool to contribute to its full implementation and application to clinical practice. This has been revealed during the presentation of the Proposal for competencies in personalized precision medicine for healthcare professionals. The document has been prepared by the Roche Institute Foundation together with a multidisciplinary group of experts.

The work identifies and proposes 58 competitionsclassified into 5 essential domains (determinants of health, biomedical informatics, practical applications, participatory health and bioethics), plus a sixth transversal domain that impacts the general performance of the skills linked to each of the previous domains.

All these skills would be necessary to guarantee the optimal performance of health professionals in personalized precision medicine for medicine of the future. «This competency framework is intended to serve as a reference for adapting the practice of health sciences to advances in biomedicine, omic sciences and technology»has emphasized Miracles Garcia Barberoprofessor of Health Systems at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH), former director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Health Systems and member of the working group for this document.

58 competencies have been identified, structured in 6 domains: determinants of health, biomedical informatics, practical applications, participatory health and bioethics, and transversal competencies.

Tony Andrewscientific director of European Infrastructure for Translational Medicine (Eatris) and member of the working group for this document, explained that the function of the competency framework is to serve as support for the implementation of programs and initiatives aimed at the training and certification of health professionals who carry out their professional work in the field of personalized precision medicine. «The benefit is clear, it will allow better prepared professionals to optimally apply personalized precision medicine in our National Health System (SNS)».

Frederick Plaza, vice president of the Roche Institute Foundation, highlighted the current training challenges due to the incorporation of new knowledge and technologies applicable to health care. “Sand you have to create a continuous learning environment and adapted to the current and future context, which responds to the demands of the population by placing the patient at the center of the system». In addition, he pointed out that “the integration of clinical patient data enables the full development of precision personalized medicine.”

The framework of competences wants to serve as a reference to adapt the practice of health sciences to advances in biomedicine, omic sciences and technology

Digital transformation is essential to achieve more personalized and patient-centered preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic care. In this way, it is necessary for health professionals to incorporate different skills. Among them, those related to obtaining and managing data, as well as their analysis and interpretation of information. «The change in the health paradigm of clinical practice requires a change in the training of professionals»has underlined Milagros García Barbero.

Specifically, the importance of having skills related to genetic counseling and precision health for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up has also been highlighted. Likewise, it has been exposed that advances in biomedical research, data science and its applications in medicine raise ethical and social questions. Thus, the report identifies as necessary the incorporation of skills related to ethical aspects in the management and protection of health data.

The proposal defined in this framework is applicable to any healthcare professional related to personalized precision medicine. The work proposes six generic professional profiles (care, laboratory, digital health, community health, research and management and planning). However, the authors have commented that it is a living document and will be adapted according to scientific advances. In addition, the level of training required for each area of ​​knowledge (basic, intermediate and advanced) will depend on the profile of the specific professional.

This framework of competencies may serve as support to launch programs and initiatives aimed at training in personalized precision medicine

Milagros García Barbero has lamented that medical schools are slow to adapt to changes. «There should be a total change. Science advances very quickly and knowledge must be absorbed as soon as possible. We must use all the tools of scientific and technological development to improve our training». In this sense, scientific societies and patient associations have been identified as key actors for the implementation of this change. In addition, the importance of focusing on young generations and making the SNS regulations more flexible has been highlighted.

«For the full incorporation of precision personalized medicine, it is essential that professionals are trained in different areas, such as biomedicine and molecular biology, genomics, digital health, artificial intelligence and bioethics»has highlighted Consuelo Martin of God, managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation. «The acquisition of knowledge in these fields will contribute to improving the health of citizens, as a whole and individually, taking another step forward in the path of the medicine of the future».

Complementary news