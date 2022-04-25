Training specialists in Family and Community Medicine in Albacete

Castilla-La Mancha increases its teaching capacity for the training of health specialists with the incorporation of new devices and the creation of new positions in Mental Health specialties at the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real and Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapy at the Hospital from Guadalajara.

In this way, Castilla-La Mancha reinforces its position as one of the autonomies that has increased the most in the last seven years the offer of places for the training of health specialists, as a result of the commitment of the regional Government to generate talent and reinforce the system health public.

In recent weeks, the Ministry of Health has decided to incorporate the health centers of Mota del Cuervo, belonging to the Integrated Care Management of Alcázar de San Juan, and Argamasilla de Calatrava, of the Puertollano Management, as teaching devices for Medicine and Family and Community Nursing. In this way, the centers in which specialists in Primary Care can be trained are expanded and the incorporation of health workers in rural areas is encouraged.

Likewise, the Ministry of Health has accredited two new places for the training of Mental Health specialists in the Multiprofessional Teaching Unit of the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real, where a new place in Psychiatry and another in Clinical Psychology are added.

The teaching capacity in Guadalajara also increases with the accreditation by the Ministry of a second medical intern resident in the specialty of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapy.

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has been making an important commitment in recent years to consolidate the increase in the number of professionals in specialized health training as a key aspect to guarantee the continuity and sustainability of the health system. To this end, public talent retention policies have been activated related to salary improvement, the reactivation of the major selection and mobility processes or the greater contractual stability offered to professionals.

With the accreditation of the Health Centers of Mota del Cuervo and Argamasilla de Calatrava, the Teaching Units of the specialty in Alcázar de San Juan are reinforced, accredited in 2019 for the training of specialists in Primary Care, as well as training in the centers of the Integrated Management of Puertollano that recovered in 2020 teaching in Family and Community Medicine and incorporated for the first time the training of Nursing specialists.

Commitment to Primary Care in Albacete

The same process took place in Albacete, where the Government of Castilla-La Mancha extended at the end of last year the teaching capacity of health specialists to the entire province with the incorporation of the Villarrobledo Integrated Care Management as a Multiprofessional Family Care Teaching Unit and Community.

Precisely, at the end of May the General Hospital and the Health Center of this Albacete town will begin to train accredited residents for this year, two of Family and Community Medicine and one Family and Community Nursing. In this way, the four managements of Integrated Care of the province of Albacete are participants in the training of these specialists.

Training in Critics and Anesthesiology

In addition to adding a resident doctor position in the specialty of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapy, the Guadalajara Hospital incorporates the Teaching Unit of Intensive Care Medicine, in Neurocritics, of the Hospital Universitario Puerta de Iron. This means that the specialists who are trained in the Intensive Medicine service of the Guadalajara Hospital will now be able to carry out specific training in Neurocritics in the aforementioned hospital.

This new accreditation comes to recognize the excellent training received by residents and the work carried out by the entire team in terms of research and development, publications and participation in national and international congresses and meetings.

The Guadalajara Integrated Care Management has more than 30 accredited teaching units, and the clear commitment to specialized health training in recent years is reflected in the increase in training specialists, which has more than doubled since 2014.

More specialists in Mental Health

On the other hand, the increase in the training capacity of Castilla-La Mancha in the field of Mental Health will mean that next year there will be two new positions in the Multiprofessional Teaching Unit of the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real, where a new position will be incorporated in Psychiatry and another in the specialty of Clinical Psychology.

In total, with the new accreditations, only in the Ciudad Real Department two residents will be trained in the specialty of Psychiatry, two in Clinical Psychology and seven in the specialty of Mental Health Nursing.

In recent years, the Ciudad Real Integrated Care Management has increased by 160 percent the number of places offered for the training of health specialists, both in Nursing and in medical specialties. In the 2014-2015 academic year, thirty residents joined the Ciudad Real Management while in the last academic year 79 places were offered.